6 Toxic things parents should NEVER say to their kids

Parents sometimes knowingly and unknowingly say some harsh words and sentences which can lead to psychological and physiological issues. Read on to know more.

What parents say to their kids, especially during their childhood days, is very important as the same can positively or negatively impact their personality, behavior, beliefs, emotions, and self-esteem. Unfortunately, many parents, especially when they are angry end up saying emotionally harmful things that can have lasting psychological effects. If childhood is traumatic due to abusive and dysfunctional parenting, the wounds can stay with them forever. If they are not healed it can severely impact the growth and recovery.

Some times many kids get subjected to emotional abuse and it is as serious as physical abuse. The trauma can lead to learning difficulties as it impacts cognitive development, it can also lead to problematic behaviors, increased physical and mental health issues among others. As per a study by the University of California Los Angeles Health Science they found a strong biological link about how negative early life experiences affect physical and psychological health. Kids subjected to emotional abuse can face elevated cholesterol, cardiovascular disease among others. While kids who received more parental warmth and affection in their childhood had lower health risks.

Here are some toxic words and sentences parents should avoid:

1. Offensive words about their appearances

You look terrible. You look ugly/fat/short/skinny etc should be avoided as these statements can make kids insecure and they will end up worrying about their body image. It can also lead to eating disorders. Parents should accept their kids the way they are and teach them about how to love themselves no matter how they look or color they have. They should focus on inner beauty and strength.

2. Toxic wishes

Sentences such as I wish you were never born, I wish your brother to be elder, I wish I had an abortion can lead to identity crises. They will think that they were not supposed to exist in the world and don't deserve to be in lives. It can lead to self-harm and early depression. Parents should try and make their kids feel special and valued.

3. Toxic comparison

There are several memes on Sharmaji ka beta as it is not unnoticed how many Indian parents keep comparing their kids with other kids. Sentences like “Why aren’t you like your sibling/cousin/Sharmaji ka beta?" will only reduce their self-esteem. They will think that they are never good enough no matter how much they try. It can also create unhealthy traits of jealousy and resentment. Instead tell them how special they are in their own way, how they have their independent identity and comparison is a waste of time and energy, and try and maintain equality among siblings.

4. Verbal abuse words

“You are stupid/ dumb/ failure/loser/good for nothing" will only hamper them will leave an eternal scar on their minds. They will stop believing in themselves. Instead of abusing, accepting them and teaching them on how to be generous, brave and patient will help as these traits will help them to have a healthy life.

5. Empty promises and lies

"I will buy you this or that or I will be there next time" are some phrases parents often use but they do have repercussions. When you are unable to keep up with the promises they feel disappointed and betrayed. They can think that it is okay to not trust and lie to people. The trust between parent and child may also get lowered.

6. Other provocative sentences

Sentences such as " you are freak, you are immature, you are so weird, you are a burden, you cost me too much money, you exhaust me" , should be avoided at all costs. As they will actually think that they are abnormal in some way or think that there is some problem with them. They will be always uncomfortable, thinking that others might find flaws just like their parents did. And they might hide their needs, feelings and problems just to avoid the wrath of their parents.

