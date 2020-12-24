6 Unique ideas to celebrate Christmas Eve virtually with your loved ones

Christmas Eve is celebrated on 24th December in anticipation of Christmas Day. Since this year is different, so here are some unique ideas to celebrate the day virtually with your dear ones.

Christmas Eve is celebrated on 24th December for the entire day or the evening only. Along with Christmas, this day is also celebrated widely all around the world as a full or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day.

Generally, Christmas celebration is started from this day. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the celebrations will be different. So, you can celebrate both Christmas Eve and Christmas virtually with your loved ones. Here’s how to do that.

Christmas and Christmas Eve celebration virtually:

Online party

First, create an online party for all your family members and invite them to join in the evening. You can also make it a themed party where members have to come online being dressed according to the theme.

Stat with cocktail

Once they are all online with you, then start with cocktails. You guys can make it online together and then have it.

Cookie decoration

Then you all can make some cookies online and then eat them all together.

Secret Santa

This is one of the most exciting parts of Christmas Eve where people exchange gifts with each other. So, for a virtual party, you can courier the gifts to your loved ones and surprise them.

Games

Several online game sites are there where people can play together and compete with each other. This is also a perfect idea for virtual Christmas Eve celebration.

Christmas Carols

You can also sing Christmas carols with your family members to make this even more memorable.

