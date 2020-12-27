6 Useful winter skincare tips for all busy moms

From job to parenting, busy moms have got a lot of things to manage. And amidst all these, they often forget to take care of their skin which later gives them a lot of trouble and this becomes worse in winter. So, now it’s time to take care of their skin in winter with these easy tips.

Busy moms have to handle a lot. From taking care of their kids to handling their job, there are lots of things to manage for them. In all these, their skin can get damaged a lot. As a result, they may have several skin issues.

This problem even gets worse during the winter. So, all busy moms have to take care of their skin properly with the right skincare products in the chilling time of the year. Here are some skin care tips for busy moms.

Winter skincare tips for busy moms to pamper their skin:

Minimise damage on the skin

Due to the application of several skincare and beauty products, our skin has to tolerate many harsh chemicals. So, try to minimise the damage by reducing the amount of beauty products on your skin. You should also use organic or natural skincare products to pamper your skin.

Gentle cleansers

Use a gentle and hydrating cleanser for your skin. Don’t wash your face with face wash too often during winter as it will take out all the oil from your skin making it dry and dull. So, just wash your face two times- in the morning and at night.

Moisturise in the right way

Use the right moisturiser for your skin to prevent it from getting dry and flaky in winter. Choose creams that have aloe vera, shea butter, coconut oil, papaya, glycerin etc. in it. Have lots of fluid and fruits in winter.

Exfoliate

Too much exfoliation is not needed in winter, but once in a week is important. Choose a gentle and mild exfoliator to remove all dirt and dead skin cells from the skin.

Avoid powdery makeup

Try to avoid all powdery makeup products in winter and opt for cream-based products as powder ones make your skin dry and cakey. And cream-based products will keep your skin moisturised and hydrated.

Sunscreen must

Even in winter, never skip the application of sunscreen. That’s a must to stay safe from harmful UV rays.

Also Read: 5 Ways to improve your child’s social skills and make them ready for the outside world

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×