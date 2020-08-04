6 Ways to challenge your dog’s mind and make him smarter

Looking for ways to challenge your canine’s brain? Here are 6 simple yet effective ways to stimulate your dog’s mind.

Just like humans get bored with the monotonous lifestyle they follow every day; dogs can also get bored with the same old routine. Dogs need physical as well as mental stimulation to be more active. Your little pooch’s intelligence can be increased through education and training. It is believed that well-trained dogs are smarter, well-behaved and more fun.

However, most pet owners focus more on giving their quadruped physical exercise and neglect to provide their pet with much needed mental stimulation. A lack of mental stimulation in dogs can lead to boredom, and they might resort to undesirable behaviours such as excessive barking, biting, etc., to amuse themselves.

Here are some tips and ways you can mentally stimulate your dog.

1- Start training your pooch immediately. The earlier you start, the more likely you are to achieve results and make a difference.

2- One great way to mentally stimulate your pet is making him work for treats. You can start with hiding treats in your hands and asking them to pick one. Then, you can hide the treats in different parts of the house and ask them to fetch it. If you have the time, you can build an obstacle course.

3- It’s no secret that dogs love playing with toys. They love balls, frisbees, boxes, and more. But if you really want to stimulate your dog’s brain, then try interactive toys that will make mealtime more fun for your canine.

4- Dogs are one of the few animals that enjoy responding to visual cues. Hand signals are a great tool to build communication and trust with your pet. Your dog might respond more quickly and enthusiastically to hand gestures than voice commands.

5- Agility training is a great way for physical as well as mental stimulation. Not only is it a great way to challenge your dog’s mind and body, but useful to get rid of your dog’s excess energy.

6- Regular training is crucial to stimulate your dog’s mind. It doesn’t have to be strenuous, giving your pooch a few simple commands before dinner can be of great use. Dogs are more keen to respond before dinner.

