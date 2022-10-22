6 Ways to make a Cancerian miss you badly

If you and your Cancer partner are going through a hard time, don't worry if you're not entirely sure how to handle their moodiness and occasionally conflicting attitude. Because of their soft hearts, Cancerians experience all emotions continuously. When they believe that someone has wronged them or messed with them, they grow toxic personalities and are able to do a lot of damage with their behavior and actions. Therefore, you need to catch their attention if you want to rekindle their interest in you and make them miss you. Check out these 6 ways to make your Cancerian ex miss you badly.

1. Cut back on the amount of conversation you start Limiting your partner's accessibility to you by not being available constantly could be the most effective strategy for making a Cancer partner miss you. If you're always there for them or present, they won't be able to miss you. Give them space to miss you if you want them to. Don't initiate calls or texts on your own; instead, allow them a chance to contact you.

2. Don't always accept their invitation to hang around Make it clear that you respect your schedule and that you don't join them at their convenience in their plans. They should create plans beforehand and respect your time if they wish to connect with you. Being less available will increase your value, so resist the want to hang out with them all the time. 3. Give your time to others Give your Cancerian ex some space and allow them to feel the effects of your absence. Take the plunge and attend home parties with a diverse group of individuals to step outside your comfort zone. Since Cancerians have a strong affinity to cosy atmospheres, they could become envious if they notice you spending time with someone else in a comfortable environment.

4. Talk about the past Cancers have a nostalgia for the past. They frequently have strong ties to past, more primitive forms of creativity, and romantic adventures. They treasure the memories they have with their ex-partners. Try to share the moment with your Cancer ex and chat about the pleasant memories of the occasion if you notice them being emotional and caught up in the past. 5. Be the person you are Avoid being overly anxious to prove that you are not the same person you once were when you run into your ex. If you come out as someone completely different, Cancerians, who are very emotional people, will not want to talk openly about how your separation and their broken heart have affected them.