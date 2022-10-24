6 Ways to mend a Cancerian's broken heart after breakup

Cancerians experience their breakups with greater emotion. They take a long time to recover from it, but once they do, they do so with dignity. Unless they get closure or are given another shot at the relationship, they are unable to move on from their ex. They place the highest value on love and are incredibly compassionate, kind, and supportive of everyone. Cancer has a difficult time ending a relationship and giving up on a person. As a result, these individuals have to deal with a lot of emotions in order to move on, and it takes them some time to do so. Check out these 6 ways in which you can mend a broken heart of a Cancer.

1. Journaling about your feelings Cancerians tend to be introverted and feel more comfortable in familiar environments than in strange ones. One of the best methods for these water signs to express themselves is through journaling. Because no one has to see it, it's a healthier approach for them to express all of their feelings without hurting anyone. Since it keeps them busy during a breakup, they often are able to put any negative emotions behind them. 2. Talk to family and friends The most family-oriented people are those born under the sign of Cancer because they are very attentive and understanding of other people's attitudes and emotions. They should speak with their family, friends, mentors, and other people who can help them, especially during such trying moments. It's acceptable to need some alone time, but spending time with encouraging individuals can take your mind off your problems and give you a fresh outlook.

3. Indulge in meditation Because it will enable you to centre yourself and relax your mind, meditation is a fantastic approach for a Cancerian to move on after a breakup. This is crucial because, after a breakup, we frequently reflect on our mistakes and those of our past. Even though it may feel like the last thing you want to do, sitting deliberately through strong emotions is an essential part of the recovery process. 4. Revamp your space Your home could feel quite different after your lover leaves. It could seem lonely in your room. A typical Cancerian is clingy and likely has their room decorated with mementos and photos of their ex since they enjoy making their own cozy and homey environment. They should concentrate on reviving their surroundings after a breakup.