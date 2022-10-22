6 Ways to mend a Scorpio's broken heart after breakup

A broken-hearted Scorpion is likely to hold contempt towards and bitterness for the person who, in their eyes, betrayed them. The breakup is probably going to hurt them and leave them completely devastated. Even the kindest Scorpio is most likely to struggle in forgetting their ex if you betray their trust. Scorpios must entirely cut their ex out of their lives in order to move on. They are prone to miss their ex-partners for a longer period of time. Check out these 6 ways in which you can mend a broken heart of a Scorpio.

1. Indulge in stargazing A broken Scorpion will find mental peace and stress relief in the marvels above while stargazing. A Scorpio is fascinated by looking up into the night sky because doing so involves peering into the past due to the limiting speed of light. They are compelled to consider their actions and gain perspective on the future through this activity.

2. Indulge in meditation The health of your heart can be improved through mindfulness and meditation, and a broken-hearted Scorpio wholeheartedly adheres to this idea. They'll connect with that emotional energy in their body and compassionately soothe it, whether they're experiencing sorrow, rage, or rejection. They will have the chance to offer forgiveness near the end of the practice, if they're prepared. 3. Meet new people Due to their strong introversion, Scorpios may take a very long time to emerge from their heartbreak phase. In order to move on from their ex-partners, it's crucial for them to meet new people, create new memories, and engage in new experiences. Because of their propensity to cling to their ex-partners, they may have a long-term recovery that interferes with their ability to forgive. 5. Spend time with family No matter how hard they may have to work to get things right at home, Scorpios are devoted and loyal to their family. When someone close to them is in need, they always step in to help out. They care about boosting those closest to them. They will expect the same level of concern and devotion from their family during their heartbreak and will prefer to stick out along with them.