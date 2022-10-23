6 Ways to recognise a Cancer man is in love with you

Cancerians are gentle, caring and nurturing beings who value relationships like no other! They possess all the personality traits which make them the tenderest lovers. However, they take a huge amount of time to open up with their partner and might take an extra effort to actually listen to the words of commitment just to ensure a long-term wholesome relationship. But once they start feeling that string of attachment or emotions towards someone, this sensitive water sign can go to any extent to be with them. Patience is the key when dating a Cancer. They might not open up about their feelings often and therefore, taking the cues from their actions is the key to knowing if a Cancer man is truly in love with you or not. Here, read on to know the signs which clearly indicate the love of a Cancerian. 1. He will emotionally support you

A Cancer-born man when in love turns out to be highly emotional and empathetic and therefore they can easily understand your pain even if you don’t want to bother him with your own emotional woes, he will get in touch with your sentiments, can feel it and sympathize with you. A Cancerian man will support you incredibly.

2. He will overly scrutinise your things There is no one who values and prioritises his relationships as a Cancerian man. He will do anything to keep up with you. He becomes paranoid whenever something bad happens to you and always makes extra efforts to deeply analyse your things to come up with a good solution. 3. He will entertain you all day, every day A Cancerian man when in love becomes happy himself which brings out the best sense of humour in him. He will make you laugh and keep you entertained, no matter what! You can share anything with a Cancerian man as he is understanding and fun-loving and can ease out your woes in just a few minutes.

4. He will never share your secrets with anyone A Cancerian man knows the value of secrecy! Anything shared with him will stay with him always. He is not going to open your secrets in front of anyone and will support you whenever required. These beings are quite protective and caring and always nurture their loved ones with the utmost attention. 5. He will ask you for your attention A Cancerian man will always ask you for time, affection and attention when in love. He might not say it out loud but definitely speak from his actions. Gentle love and kisses is what he always smothers you with and also wants the same from you.