6 Ways to recognise a Gemini man is in love with you

Ruled by Air, Gemini is a zodiac sign that is prominent for its open-mindedness and has a go-to personality that can ease out any relationship they are in! A man with this zodiac sign flirts a lot and his smart and romantic talks will make you blush while giving you butterflies in your gut. Being highly chatty, these beings can carry on conversations and make them go on and on for hours. Besides these, there are varied actions of a Gemini man which will provide you with clear indications that he is literally in love with you or not! Here, scroll down to know what those signs are. 1. Become more open and communicate better

Ruled by the planet of communication, Jupiter, A Gemini man when in love open all modes of communication for you and will do endless phone calls, messages and video calls to you regularly so that he can stay close to you. Moreover, he can easily process any kind of information way faster as compared to other signs and so simplify your tough situations in just a few seconds.

2. He will get highly intrusive When a Gemini man is in love, he will get highly curious and can’t help with his questions. He will dissolve himself into your life and ask multiple questions on a regular basis so as to know you better. You cannot hide any secrets from a Gemini man as their never-ending inquisitiveness is surely going to make you reveal each and everything. 3. He will show-off you socially Geminis love to be social! They love going out and when in love, he will definitely make plans with his friends and will take you out with him. He will introduce you to each and everyone while encouraging you to build new connections and interactions.

4. He will ask you out to try new and adventurous things Geminis are highly experimentative people who love to experience new adventures every day. When it comes to a Gemini man, he will prefer doing new things with the love of his life. He will always make plans with you and try to inculcate you in his adventures.