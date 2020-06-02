Pets can help to improve your mental health. Don’t believe us? Read on to find out how they can help alleviate problems such as anxiety, stress and depression.

Are you under stress or feeling depressed? If you live with a pet, you may be able to keep your mental health in check. As it turns out, your little pooch is the only therapy you need to tackle mental health problems such as depression, stress, anxiety and more. That’s right, you might think that you’re the one caring for them but they are supporting and caring you in unspoken ways.

According to Medical News Today, having a pet helped people suffering from severe mental health issues feel a sense of security, stability and find meaning in life. While cats are amazing, dogs have an innate quality to make you feel comforted and safe, according to a study. They love in the purest form and that love can help get over the hardships of life. Still don’t believe us?

Here are 6 ways your pet can improve your mental health.

1. Taking your pet on a walk, hike or run can help you keep fit and meet your daily exercise requirements. Exercising regularly can have a good impact on your mental health as well.

2. Isolation and loneliness, the reality we’re living in right now, can lead to depression. Caring for an animal and playing with them can make you feel wanted. From greeting you at the door to wagging their tail when they want something can ward off the feelings of loneliness instantly.

3. Pet owners often talk to each other while on a walk – this helps them stay connected and be less withdrawn. People who socialize and meet new people are more likely to be healthier.

4. Pets live in the moment and teach you to do the same. They help you become more mindful and appreciate the little thing in life. This can be helpful for those who suffer from chronic stress or anxiety.

5. Pets should have a proper schedule of eating food and exercising, which helps them keep calm – and it can help you too. Having a pet helps you stick to a schedule and a proper routine, which in turn can help you keep your mood swings in check.

6. It is believed that touch and movement are two of the best ways to manage stress. Patting your dog, a pet snuggled in your lap or a bird singing to you – can help you feel calmer and less stressed.

