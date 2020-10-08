7 Benefits of sharing a strong emotional grandchild grandparent bond

Are you close to your grandchild? There are many benefits of sharing a close bond with your grandchild, not just for you but for them as well. Read on to know all the reasons.

Having a grandparent who adores you is a blessing for many. Not only is it a blessing, but it is something that brings a unique sense of satisfaction and many other benefits. To grow under the care of grandparents allows you to feel stable, safe, and wise. A study published in the journal The Gerontologist found that emotional bond between grandparents and adult grandchildren reduced symptoms of depression in both.

No wonder why you should spend some quality time with grandparents for the sake of improving your and your grandparent’s mental health. For kids, grandparents act like a security blanket whom they can trust and rely on. Just a hug and the elderly comforts someone and provides emotional satisfaction.

Here are some other benefits of emotional closeness between grandchildren and grandparents.

1- When kids are with their grandparents, parents know that their children are safe with someone who love them, especially if the parents are working. It gives them a peace of mind while they work.

2- With grandparents available for their grandkids, they will always have someone willing to spend their time and give them attention whenever they need it. The same is true for grandparents if they have loving grandkids.

3- According to a study at the US National Library of Medicine, having loving grandkids and those grandparents who take care of their grandchildren actively have better cognitive health. It may help boost their cognitive performance and overall mental health.

4- As already mentioned, spending time with grandchildren can lower the risk of depression in grandparents. The closer the bond, the lower their depressive symptoms.

5- Yes, it can be exhausting to look after young grandkids. But did you know that their energy is contagious and will help feel all grandparents more active as time goes by? It might exhaust grandparents physically, but it is worth it.

6- Many older people feel lonely despite having other people in the family. However, having grandchildren can help them feel more occupied and socially fulfilled.

7- If a grandparent is completely involved in raising their grandchild, it can help reduce their stress levels as it helps them to smile and laugh more, according to Mayo Clinic.

