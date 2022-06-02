7 Best Fathers Day Gifts under $120 for Tech-savvy dads

If your dad is someone who loves tech and gadgets then this Father’s day, gift him something that he is absolutely going to love. Dad’s usually do not buy things for themselves and dedicate most of their lives to spending for their family. It is time to pamper your dad with the best gadgets available at affordable prices. Buying a Father’s day gift for a tech-savvy dad can be tricky — especially if you don’t keep up with all the latest gadget and gizmo releases. To make your search easier this year, we’ve rounded up a variety of gifts for your tech-head dad, including some of the best tech recommendations.

7 Best gifts for your techie dad on Father’s Day:

Scroll down and take a look at the best tech gadgets that you can gift your dad this Father’s day.

These plugs let Dad make any device smart. He’ll be able to turn a regular old lamp on or off from his phone or set up a schedule. He can also have the Wyze turn on any time one of your other smart devices is activated. For example, if someone approaches his video doorbell, he could have a lamp in the window automatically turn on to make it look like someone is home. He can also wake up to the smell of fresh brewed coffee in the morning with Scheduling in the Wyze app. The Wyze app lets him turn the Wyze Plug on or off at specific times of the day so he can have his coffee start at 6:00 AM and turn off at 6:15 AM.

Price: $19.67

Buy Now

This wireless charger will keep your Dad’s phone from running out of juice. Instead of having to keep his phone flat on a charging pad, the stand makes it easy to see his screen while he’s charging. It will let him watch videos in landscape orientation, or stand in portrait mode for web browsing and facial recognition-all while keeping the power flowing. This pack of 2 will let him h​​ave one on the nightstand at home, and another at his desk. Wireless charging has never been this convenient.

Price: $38.99

Buy Now

If your dad is obsessed with being energy efficient and always yells when the lights are left on in an empty room (is there any dad who hasn’t said this?). He will love these dimmable light bulbs. He can also control the lights from his favourite chair using his voice via a smart home assistant like Google Assistant or Alexa. This bulb is simple to install and works with your existing Wi-Fi, no extra equipment needed. It makes it easy to create a comfortable ambience with presets, custom scenes, and dynamic light settings.

Price: $24.97

Buy Now

This robotic vacuum can be automatically set up via his phone, so any time he sees crumbs on the floor, he can call his robot vac to clean them up in seconds — without having to get up from his favourite chair. This vacuum travels through living spaces, bedrooms, kitchens and more to deliver a clean that’s hassle-free and stays out of his way. It can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet with gripping “Floor Wheel Drive” traction wheels. It features a roller brush to capture even the smallest of particles and a powerful suction motor draws dirt, dust and debris into its large dirt bin. Built-in multi-directional movement and sensors identify stairs and avoid collisions.

Price: $97

Buy Now

If your dad loves to capture every moment and cherish it forever, then this camera is something he will love! This camera has numerous features like double exposure and manual mode that will allow your dad to tap into his more creative side. It can also be controlled using the Polaroid app. He can frame two moments in one with double exposure, or get himself in the picture with a self-timer and an accurate flash to make everyone look like they should. It comes with a travel pouch to keep the camera safe wherever he takes it.

Price: $119

Buy Now

If your dad loves listening to music or simply needs noise-cancelling headphones so that he can attend his work meetings at home in peace, then these headphones are just what he needs. They provide a big sound in a comfortable package. They use external and internal microphones to detect and cancel out up to 95 percent of engine noise. It features transport, indoor, and outdoor modes that tailor sound cancellation to block specific sound waves more effectively.

Price: $87

Buy Now

If your dad is an enthusiastic gamer or simply loves playing video games in his free time, then this mobile game controller is bound to spruce up his gaming experience. It is specially designed for Android and IOS professional game play. It is super easy to use with a good power dimension to clip the phone tightly. He can use the stainless steel sheet to stick on a plastic case, and make the gamepad seem high-end. The left-right asymmetry joystick design gives a unique game feeling.

Price: $32.97

Buy Now

This Father’s day make sure your techie dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad loves tech and gadgets, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

