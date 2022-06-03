7 Best first Father's Day gifts for the new dads in your friend circle

Father’s Day is right around the corner and it's the time to reconnect with your friends who have become dads in the recent past. First Father’s Day is going to be really special and memorable. You can add to that joy with these special gifts from Amazon that are available at an affordable price. If your husband, brother or friend is celebrating his first Father’s Day this year, then gift him something that he will cherish for a very long time. Knock it out of the park with a gift that tells him you appreciate everything he does for his new bundle of joy.

Here are 7 best first Father's Day gifts

Here we have a list of the best first Father’s Day gifts for new dads to surprise your sibling, friend or neighbour who recently welcomed a newborn baby to their life.

1. Dad Tumbler

This double-walled and vacuum insulated tumbler keeps your favourite beverage hot or cold for hours. A clear BPA free press-in slider lid will ensure that your drink stays in the cup and not on your clothes. This is a wonderful gift for the new dad in town.

Price: $ 23.97

2. Bump Boxes Dad To Be Gift Box

For expecting dads, this is a fun Father's Day gift. This Gift Box is filled with essentials to get soon-to-be dads excited and prepared for their little one’s arrival. It also contains a "Daddy Hugs" children's book that makes a perfect bedtime read that they’ll remember for years to come.

Price: $ 54.99

3. Men's Papa Bear Buffalo Plaid Clog Slipper

With the duty of dad comes the duty of walking here and there around the house to fetch things for the mommy and baby. It's a phase of no rest. Available in red plaid and blue plaid, with super soft faux sherpa lining and felt applique, this pair of slippers will be a cool and useful gift for new dads.

Price: $ 35.99

4. Matching Fits

This dad and baby matching fits will surely be a cute and adorable gift that your father-friend will embrace forever. This cool fit lets the father and child twin in style. It includes a casual tee for dad and matching printed ones for the baby.

Price: $ 26.99

5. Baby Footprint Charm Key Chain

Featuring the funny gamepad illustrations of saying "Dad Level Unlocked" with a baby footprint charm for dad-to-be on first Father's Day, this is an amazing gift that he will hold on to forever. It can also be used as a shower decoration, novelty gift or stocking stuffer. Let the new dads know you support him in his parenting adventure!

Price: $ 13.99

6. Stainless Steel Link Bracelet

A bracelet is a winning style statement and an ideal gift for men for whom you don't know what to gift. This classy piece features cute messages for Father’s Day making it a meaningful present for new dads. What a great way to remind them how special he is to you!

Price: $ 19.99

7. Photo Frame Board

Photos speak a thousand words. This amazing gift will steal his heart forever. It is not only an ornament but a home décor sign to record the sweet story with your dad. It’s an ideal first Father’s Day gift. You can make use of all the pictures of him and the newborn baby to create a magical gift on June 19th.

Price: $ 17.99

This Father’s day, make sure a new dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If you know a new dad or a dad-to-be, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

