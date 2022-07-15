7 Best gifting items from Amazon deals today to surprise your friend on her birthday

Searching for the perfect gift for your best friend’s birthday? We have got you all covered here! In today’s Amazon deal of the day we curated the 7 best products ranging from skincare to stationeries, here is everything your friend will love to have! These products are on sale now so grab them before it's too late!

Here are 7 gifting items from Amazon Deals today:

Grab these fabulous gifting items to surprise your friend on their special day from Amazon.

1. PipaBox Friends Diary 2022

Your Friends fan squad will surely love this gift! This daily planner diary for students in which notes will stay neat and legible to let your big ideas shine bright. This beautiful matt finished journal diary planner is beautifully designed with a beautiful theme. Use it for making notes, as a daily journal, keeping a log of your information, recording your travel experiences, or maintaining a to-do list, or using it as an outlet for your creativity.

Price: Rs 995

2. Shay Large Ceramic Coffee Cup

This Coffee Mug set consists of two large Cappuccino Cups ideal for your coffee fix. It’s got a fabulous blue colour and is definitely a lovely gift that will make your friend. This beautiful cup's outer colour is a smooth, rich blend of blue and black, resembling the depths of the night sky. The inside of this cup is the colour of rich coffee. This is the perfect product for your tea or coffee.

Price: Rs 699

3. Stylish Imperial Bike Bag

Lightweight yet durable, this bag is made of high-quality shockproof leather fabric with airflow ventilation technology for added support and comfort. The advanced coating on the material ensures resistance to water entering from any direction.

Price: Rs 435

4. Plum Green Tea Glow Pack Gift Set

The Green Tea Face Wash removes all the dirt, grime, and excess oil off your skin with this highly effective and skin-friendly natural face wash. Rich with natural, non-comedogenic ingredients like green tea, your skin will feel fresh, cleansed, and free from excess oils.

Price: Rs 1505

5. Wonderland Bunny with Bucket Succulent Flower Pot

This resin succulent pot is a must for your living room, tabletop or office desk. As it comes with a drain hole, it's easy to grow real plants in it without any fuss. A hand-made resin succulent pot which is durable and lightweight.

Price: Rs 499

6. Women's Kashmiri Woolen Shawl

The embrace of a Pashtush Shawl is one of a kind. All the love that goes into weaving and crafting the shawl, lends its benevolence to your shoulders. A wrap of Pashtush Shawls with a warm evening beverage in hands is one of the most surreal feelings there is.

Price: Rs 1299

7. boAt Airdrops

If you are friends who love listening to music 24x7 then this is the gift you should pack for your friend. It dons a built-in mic on each earbud along with our ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation tech that ensures smooth delivery of your voice via voice calls.

Price: Rs 1399

Amazon deal of the day offers you the above-listed products at a price drop! So get your hands on them before the deal ends tonight. The daily deals from Amazon bring forth the best products that you always wanted at slashed prices. So don’t miss out on them!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

