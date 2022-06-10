7 Best Personalised Father's Day gifts under $400 that all dads would love

Father’s Day is getting closer and it's high time to plan and gift your dad something surprising. Fathers usually don't ask for anything but generously gift everyone in the home with everything. This man deserves all the love and respect and some useful gifts too. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of products that they will definitely love and use all the time!

Here are 7 personalised Father's Day gifts:

Scroll down and take a look at the best gifts for every type of dad that he will actually love and use.

1. Magnetic Photo Holder

Pictures speak a thousand words and that’s exactly why you should gift your dad this special gift. Your life’s biggest achievements deserve to be always remembered so that you appreciate how far you’ve come. For that reason, we’ve incorporated a UV filter on our frames that blocks up to 98 percent of ultraviolet radiation, preventing your picture from fading and protecting it with time.

Price: $ 34.99

Buy Now

2. Personalised Men's Watch Storage Box and Sunglasses Case

With its owner's monogram name printed on top, this watch & sunglasses box is a way to provide safe and secure storage for the aforementioned items. The outside is wrapped in a soft, synthetic fabric with a sharp look of carbon fibre. It contains a total of three compartments for sunglasses and four compartments for watches, thus providing it with a measure of charm for the practical-minded.

Price: $ 35.88

Buy Now

3. Smart Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame

This is an amazing gift that’s got a modern touch to it! Fix it to the wall or stand it on your tabletop to display your photos, the possibilities are endless. Share your moments through the Nixplay mobile app for iOS/Android and make the most of your most treasured memories.

Price: $ 159.99

Buy Now

4. Personalised Photo Pillows

Quickly and easily transform your space with your very own, custom decorative photo pillows. These stylish and cuddly custom pillows are printed on soft, woven polyester with your own design or photo duplicated on the front and backside.

Price: $ 32.88

Buy Now

5. Daddy Hoodie

This is a very comfy hooded sweatshirt with a drawstring hood, kangaroo pouch, and thick material guaranteed to keep all body types warm in colder weather. It will be a cute Father’s Day gesture to gift your dad this comfy hoodie to amp up his style and keep him warm during the chilly weather.

Price: $ 30.99

Buy Now

6. Fire Extinguisher Mini-Bar

If you're looking for a fun gift that everyone in the family can use and also will make your dad super happy, then here’s the one. This will be an unexpected gift that he always wanted but never asked for! It also comes with 2 shot glasses.

Price: $ 331.17

Buy Now

7. Beer Cap Collector

This unusual gift is a great present for Dads that love to crack open a bottle of beer! Now they have the perfect place to collect their bottle caps! A great novelty item for someone that loves to taste beers from all over the world, or just looking for a unique place to collect their bottle caps.

Price: $ 34.99

Buy Now

Father’s Day is a very important day and is indeed a day to celebrate fatherhood and everything your dad has done for you. If you are unsure about what to gift your dad on this special day, surprise him with these gifts that’ll help him hone his craft and play with his passion.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

8 Best Father's day gifts under $120

Top 7 First Fathers Day Gifts to give in 2022

7 Father's Day Gifts for dads who love to cook