7 Best self help books everyone must read at least once in their life!

Who doesn’t love a good read every now and then? On days when it’s raining cats and dogs, a good book and a hot cup of coffee are truly our best friends! All of us can have different preferences when it comes to genres of books - you may be the hopeless romantic who can’t help but tear up for textbook love, an escapist consumed by the world of fantasies or a secret detective at heart who just cannot get enough of mysteries and thrillers. Regardless of these personal preferences, there are some books that cater to everybody - self help books!

Write to be understood, speak to be heard, and read to grow. Lawrence Clark Powell

All of us face numerous challenges in life, and as youngsters navigating newfound adulthood, a lot of them can be overwhelming. Even later in life, you should not feel stuck in rut - the only thing constant is change itself, which means we must keep improving and seek to be better people. This is where self help books come in handy - they have transformed the lives, or at least some aspects of the life of millions of people around the globe!

There are a multitude of bestsellers that you can read, use to learn and devise your own strategies and make improvements in your life and in your outlook of it. Here are the top 7, all-time classic must-read self help books that are guaranteed to guide you into leveling up and becoming a better you!

1. Who Moved My Cheese? - Dr. Spencer Johnson (Hardcover)

This is an enlightening business fable narrated in an incredibly hilarious manner. It tells the story of 4 characters living in a maze, looking for cheese to make them happy. Here, cheese is a simple metaphor for everything that we desire or wish to achieve in life, and describes how we can deal with certain changes in our personal and professional lives.

2. Atomic Habits - James Clear (Paperback)

This New York Times bestseller is one of the most comprehensive and practical books on how you can hack the subconscious way of forming a habit to slowly yet steadily improve the everyday, make new habits and break bad ones. It is written by James Clear, one of the world’s leading experts on habit formation!

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck - Mark Manson (Paperback)

This is a rebellious and generation-defining book that everybody must read at least once in their lives! It unabashedly refutes something that has been ingrained in us for far too long - that positive thinking is the key to a happy life. Mark Manson, the superstar blogger cuts straight to the point and talks about how we can truly become better, happier people once we stop giving in to this toxic notion.

4. Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life - Héctor García, Francesc Miralles (Hardcover)

“If hygge is the art of doing nothing, ikigai is the art of doing something - and with supreme focus and joy.” This modern day bestseller is based on the Japanese concept of Ikigai - that which gives your life worth, meaning or purpose. It guides us on finding the deeply sown purpose of our lives from within ourselves, by defining our passion, mission, vocation and profession.

5. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People - Stephen Covey (Paperback)

This is one of the most inspiring and impactful business self help books ever written, and has managed to captivate readers for over 30 years now! It aims to enrich its readers with the importance of character and personality ethics, integrity, courage, justice and honesty that everyone should adopt to live a fulfilling life - because sometimes, it’s not about what you do, but more about how you do it!

6. The Happiness Project - Gretchen Rubin (Paperback)

The author of this book came upon a life-changing realization that although she had everything that is expected to lead a conventionally ‘happy’ life - money, a loving family, a good job, she was still dissatisfied with a lot. That is when she embarked on a year-long journey to pursue what made her happy, and wrote this book to take you along! Find out her core learnings, and discover how you too can enhance your happiness!

7. Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity (Hardcover)

Traditionally defined and the ingrained definition of masculinity is binding, unhealthy and has become one of the most prevalent issues worldwide. With this provocative, gripping and fearless book, popular actor Justin Baldoni turns author and engages readers in a much overdue conversation around exploring masculinity and reflects on his own struggles with brutal honesty and unique insight. This is definitely one you must not miss!

Have you read any self help, motivational books that changed your life? Suggest some of your favourites in the comments below!

