7 Book sequels to your favourite novels you didn’t know existed

Here are 7 sequels you didn’t know existed of some of the most famous novels in history.

People who love books know how precious they are. There is nothing more alluring than the fact that books have the ability to take you on a journey to a world unknown. In fact, you find some stories so compelling that you wish it had more pages as you reach the end of the book. When you finish the book, you can’t help but go back to the passages you loved in that particular book.

Fortunately, not all stories come to an end with a single book – they have sequels. We have compiled a list of books you probably didn’t think had sequels. People tend to have mixed feelings about sequels, mainly because sometimes the sequels don’t stand up to the first book and disappoint them. Let’s just say you can decide that after you read the sequels to these books.

Here are 7 books that you didn’t know had a sequel.

Little Men – Louisa May Alcott

It is the final book in the unofficial “Little Women” series by the author. In this book, Jo March (now Jo Bhaer) runs a school for her two sons and 12 rescued orphan boys. The book is about their struggle in the real world.

Paradise Regained – John Milton

This one is the successor to “Paradise Lost”. The book was not a hit like its predecessor. This book is shorter and depicts the dialogue of Satan’s efforts to tempt Christ.

Go Set a Watchman – Harper Lee

This one is the sequel to the most famous Harper Lee’s novel, “To Kill the Mockingbird.” This is the reader’s chance to find out what happens to Scout Finch 20 years after the events of the first novel.

Doctor Sleep – Stephen King

This one is a sequel to the 1997 novel “The Shining.” This book revolves around Dan Torrance (remember the creepy Danny from the first book) and a 12-year-old child who he must save from a tribe of murderous paranormal hunters.

Twenty Years After - Alexander Dumas

Wondering where the three musketeers go after the first book? In this book, the three musketeers have gone their separate ways, but they reunite for one last adventure together.

The Wedding – Nicholas Sparks

Yes, “The Notebook” has a sequel. The book follows the life of Noah and Allie’s daughter, Jane and her husband, Wilson. The book isn’t as grand as the first one, but it's worth checking out.

Closing Time – Joseph Heller

This one is the sequel to one of the most famous novels of the 20th century, “Catch-22.” This book was published almost three decades after the first one. It is still a satire, but everybody is older and more cynical.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×