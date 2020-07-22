  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

7 Cat behavioural problems and how to fix them

You must have noticed certain behavioural problems in cats. So, what are the reasons for those and how to fix them? Find out below.
1158 reads Mumbai
7 Cat behavioural problems and how to fix them7 Cat behavioural problems and how to fix them
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you are a cat owner, then this article is for you. Just like humans cannot be healthy every time, even for animals it is common to fall sick or any have any serious health issue. Our furry friends also meet with unexpected accidents. They can also have certain behavioural problems.  

So, what to do for those behavioural issues in your cat? First, you should know the types of behavioural problems they tend to have. So, here’s everything you should know about it.

Behavioural problems in Cats:

Not using the litter box

Generally, cats do this when they have bladder problems or Urinary Tract Infections. They tend to hide this issue by avoiding the litter box. So, it is advisable to consult your vet. They also don’t want to use it when the box is dirty. So, make sure you clean it properly every day.

Sleeping on clean clothes

You must have watched your cat napping on a fresh pile of clean clothes. Well, this is what cats like to enjoy because of its ultimate comfort. So, you can opt for a soft, comfortable and fluffy cat bed.

Scratching furniture

This is one of the most common behavioural problems amongst cats. They scratch furniture like sofa, chairs, etc. For this, you can ask your vet for rubber or silicon-based covers for your cat’s nails.

Jumping on tables

Cats have a tendency to explore everything. So, if you have a big table which is easily reachable for them, they will jump and run on it. So, it’s better to avoid putting food in that place.

Nibbling on your fingers

It can be cute initially when they are small. But as kittens get bigger, nibbling becomes painful for our fingers or toes. Mother cat or sibling cats can only teach them that biting hurts. And kittens get bored without any friend, so they tend to make your fingers and toes as their toys. Therefore, it’s better to adopt cats in pair.

Drinking water from your glass

Most of the cats have this behaviour. They want to taste freshwater. So, for this, put bowls of water in different places in your home for them to drink.

Credits :petmd, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement