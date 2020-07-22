7 Cat behavioural problems and how to fix them

You must have noticed certain behavioural problems in cats. So, what are the reasons for those and how to fix them? Find out below.

If you are a cat owner, then this article is for you. Just like humans cannot be healthy every time, even for animals it is common to fall sick or any have any serious health issue. Our furry friends also meet with unexpected accidents. They can also have certain behavioural problems.

So, what to do for those behavioural issues in your cat? First, you should know the types of behavioural problems they tend to have. So, here’s everything you should know about it.

Behavioural problems in Cats:

Not using the litter box

Generally, cats do this when they have bladder problems or Urinary Tract Infections. They tend to hide this issue by avoiding the litter box. So, it is advisable to consult your vet. They also don’t want to use it when the box is dirty. So, make sure you clean it properly every day.

Sleeping on clean clothes

You must have watched your cat napping on a fresh pile of clean clothes. Well, this is what cats like to enjoy because of its ultimate comfort. So, you can opt for a soft, comfortable and fluffy cat bed.

Scratching furniture

This is one of the most common behavioural problems amongst cats. They scratch furniture like sofa, chairs, etc. For this, you can ask your vet for rubber or silicon-based covers for your cat’s nails.

Jumping on tables Cats have a tendency to explore everything. So, if you have a big table which is easily reachable for them, they will jump and run on it. So, it’s better to avoid putting food in that place. Nibbling on your fingers It can be cute initially when they are small. But as kittens get bigger, nibbling becomes painful for our fingers or toes. Mother cat or sibling cats can only teach them that biting hurts. And kittens get bored without any friend, so they tend to make your fingers and toes as their toys. Therefore, it’s better to adopt cats in pair. Drinking water from your glass Most of the cats have this behaviour. They want to taste freshwater. So, for this, put bowls of water in different places in your home for them to drink.

