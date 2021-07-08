7 Cute stationery items that you simply cannot miss out on

Calling out to all the stationery lovers out there!

If you are a stationery addict, you will know exactly just how much joy a simple piece of stationery can bring into your lives. No matter where you go, your eyes will always search for some stationery that you can buy and add to your stationery treasure. It's not the makeup and clothes that fascinates them, it is the adorable stationery that they will collect and probably only use on special occasions. If you are a stationery lover or someone looking for gift ideas for a stationery lover then you have landed at the right place! These 10 super cute stationeries are sure to uplift your mood.

Locking Diary

If you love writing in a journal or simply love collecting diaries, then this leather diary is so worth it. This colourful leather diary comes with a lock and a key. It is super sleek and adorable and comes with 300 pages that are lined in the front and blank on the back.

Price: Rs.578

Highlighter Pens

Now marking the important notes will be a lot more fun with these adorable shaped highlighter pens. The set includes 6 pieces of highlighter pens in 6 different colours. They are super smooth and durable and will serve you for a long time. The eye-catching design will make them your favourite stationery.

Price: Rs.569

Unicorn Stationery Pouch

Calling out to all the unicorn lovers out there, this is the perfect pouch to store your stationeries. It comes in four adorable designs and colours. The pouch is extremely spacious and can be used to store a number of stationery items. You can also use it as a travel pouch and put your toiletries in it.

Price: Rs.730

Colour Pencils

If sketching is your hobby, then you must invest in these cute colour pencils. These colour pencils are oil-based and are made of high quality pencil lead which have strong tips that don't break easily. The vibrant colour glides smoothly and blends easily, making it a great choice for aspiring artists.

Price: Rs.150

Glitter Tapes

Add glitter and shine to your scrapbooks and journals with these glitter tapes. These glitter tapes come in soft pastel colours and in a set of 30. They make a great decorative object when you are scrapbooking or making a greeting card for someone special. These high-quality tapes can be placed on almost any surface. The glitter on the surface will not fall off and they are non-sticky so it won't leave a mess on your hands.

Price: Rs.120

Stationery Organiser

Do you love collecting stationery but don’t know where to keep them? This organiser will keep your stationery neat and organised. This organiser features 4 pen holders, 12 spacious compartments and one tray. The compartments come in various sizes and shapes for neat storage of all your stationery. It will also make finding your stationery easily when you need them.

Price: Rs.649

Plantable Pencils

If you are an environment lover along with being a stationery lover then these plantable pencils are just what you need. The set contains 5 graphite sprout pencils engraved with inspirational love quotes and sayings. They are eco-friendly, lead-free and made from sustainably sourced materials. There is a small seed capsule at the tip of this pencil and when your sprout pencil is too short to be used, simply plant it and watch it blossom.

Price: Rs.198

