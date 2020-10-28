7 Deadly cat diseases and their symptoms to keep your feline safe and protected

There are many cat diseases that are highly dangerous and can sometimes be fatal for your furry friend. So, read below to know the diseases and their symptoms to keep your feline safe.

Like humans, your feline can also fall sick and face different health issues. In such situations, you should pay keen attention to the symptoms so that you can describe them properly to the vet. Regular medication, right diet and rest as prescribed by the vet should be given to your cats to cure the disease.

There are certain diseases that are quite dangerous for your cats and you need to be extra cautious for them. So, here are some deadly cat diseases and their symptoms.

Dangerous cat diseases and their symptoms:

Kidney disease

This is one of the leading causes of death among cats. Though it’s seen in cats of all ages and breeds, it mostly attacks cats of seven years of age and long-haired breeds. The symptoms of this disease are dry coat, weight loss, increasing urination, extreme thirst, drooling constantly, bad breath etc.

Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV)

Weight loss, dry coat, skin disease, diarrhoea etc. are the common diseases for FIV in cats. This disease can be transmitted by a bite. So, keep your cats indoors for safety and keep a check on their regular annual checkups and vaccines.

Diabetes

Both diabetes type 1 and 2 are common in cats as they mostly have a high carb diet. Type 1 occurs due to lack of insulin and type of 2 occurs for resistance to insulin. The common symptoms of this issue are extreme urination and thirst, weight loss, vomiting etc.

Leukaemia

This is the cancer of white cells which is spread through the virus found in cat’s saliva and urine. It can be spread to other cats from the infected ones by sharing the same food bowls or fighting. Its symptoms are diarrhoea, skin disease, bladder infection, infertility etc.

Rabies

Rabies is a viral infection that spreads from infected cats through bite or saliva. This is a fatal disease that attacks a cat’s brain, nerves and spinal cord. Rabies can also spread to humans from animals and hence your cats need to be vaccinated for this. Symptoms of rabies are fever, weight loss, hyperactivity, aggression, muscle spasms, extreme drooling etc.

Heartworm

It’s a disease in the heart and lungs and can sometimes be fatal. It spreads from mosquitos and the common symptoms are coughing, vomiting, weight loss, seizures etc.

Hyperthyroidism

It occurs from the overproduction of thyroid hormones, increasing metabolic rate and by putting stress on your cat’s kidney, heart and liver. It has to be treated properly otherwise this can be fatal. Its symptoms are vomiting, diarrhoea, frequent urination and thirst, dry coat, changes in appetite, heart diseases etc.

