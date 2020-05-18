Here are 7 dystopian novels you should read at least once in your life.

Dystopian novels fascinate us because they portray the current social and political scenarios in a totally different light, but somehow in a relative manner. They present a world which is eerily familiar, making it more frightening and captivating. It makes you question things and think about a future that seems too close for comfort. What makes dystopian literature so interesting is how strangely plausible these stories are.

Dystopian literature began as a response to utopian literature, which explores a perfect society. The history of this genre spans back to the 15th century, but it’s still loved by many. Dystopian fiction can be interpreted in various ways but one thing that it requires you to have while reading it is a suspension of disbelief and imagination. Today, we are sharing a list of dystopian novels that will surprisingly feel too real, especially at times like these.

Here are 7 dystopian novels every bookworm should read.

"The Handmaid’s Tale" by Margaret Atwood

One of the most celebrated authors of dystopian fiction, Margaret Atwood tells a story of a woman who is still fertile in a world where pollution and STDs have made fertility increasingly rare. You can also read the sequel, The Testament that follows the story after 15 years.

"Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury

A book set in a future where books are burned and intellectual thought is illegal because they are the cause of all sorrow and discord. But everything changes when the protagonist, who is assigned to burn all the books, starts doubting his job.

"1984" by George Orwell

Published in 1949, this book is set in 1984. In this novel, Winston Smith (the protagonist) wrestles with oppression in Oceania, one of the three totalitarian super-states involved in a state of continuous war.

"A Clockwork Orange" by Anthony Burgess

Published in 1962, this novel is set in dystopian England governed by a totalitarian, repressive super-state. It is the first-person account of Alex, a fifteen-year-old who robs and kills along with his friends.

"The Children of Men" by P.D. James

In The Children of Men, humanity has become infertile and is on the verge of extinction. The Omegas (last generation) are violent, the government forces the elderly to commit suicide, in order to get rid of the burden. Set in the year 2021, this novel might not be the reality of today (fortunately), but it may shock you how close it is to the problem of depopulation.

"Never Let Me Go" by Kazuo Ishiguro

Ishiguro tells the story of Kathy H, a caretaker in her thirties who reminisces her school days as she runs into her old classmates. As we get deeper into her stories, an unusual and disturbing society will emerge. This novel is a subtle take on morality and hopelessness.

"The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins

The best-selling dystopian young adult trilogy has been adapted into films starring Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson among others. This book is set in a post-apocalyptic nation of Panem where twelve boys and twelve girls are forced to take part in a barbaric and brutal tournament where the rule is to kill or be killed in order to survive.

