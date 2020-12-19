7 Early pregnancy complications moms to be should know about to have a healthy baby

During the first few weeks of pregnancy, certain issues might occur that have a serious impact on the fetus. So, would-be moms should know about them to give birth to a healthy child.

Along with some common and life-threatening pregnancy issues, some early complications are also there. They are generally seen at the early stages of pregnancy, so mothers-to-be always should be extra careful and safe during this time.

One of the most common early pregnancy issues is miscarriage. So, whenever you face any problem, talk to your gynaecologist right then.

Early pregnancy issues in women:

Bleeding

One in four women may bleed during her early stages of pregnancy, but most of them generally have a healthy baby. But if this occurs to you, then consult the doctor right then because it has to be treated.

Miscarriage

Miscarriage generally occurs within the first few weeks of pregnancy when the pregnancy tissues pass out of the body. Women experience cramp-like pain and vaginal bleeding.

Ectopic pregnancy

This happens when a pregnancy is growing in the wrong place generally in the fallopian tubes. Occasionally, it might also be found in the ovary.

Hydatidiform mole

Hydatidiform mole or molar pregnancy is quite uncommon which affects 1 among 1200 women.

Excessive nausea and vomiting

During the first weeks of pregnancy, nausea and vomiting are normal, but if they occur excessively making you dehydrated then consult the gynaecologist. If you cannot have any water or fluids for more than 12 hours then rush to your doctor.

High fever

A high fever greater than 101 degrees Fahrenheit might be a sign of infection which can also affect the baby. So, don’t ignore the fever. Vaginal discharge and itching Discharges are normal during the first few weeks of pregnancy, but heavy discharges with itching might be a sign of infections or sexually transmitted disease. This has to be treated otherwise it may have serious consequences on the pregnancy. Also Read: Yoga poses you can try to treat chronic lower back pain during pregnancy, explains yoga expert Akshar

