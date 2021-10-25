7 Fancy and luxurious products under Rs 500 that will upgrade your life

Who does not like a little bit of luxury in their lives? Luxury does not always have to be expensive. You can add luxury into your lives with fancy products that are actually quite affordable but still appealing. So if you are someone who doesn't like to splurge on products then these fancy products under 500 rupees will surely intrigue you.

Glass Tray

This glass tray with gold accent details is super efficient but also looks good enough to pass off as home decor. It is made of pure brass and glass, and can be used to organise your essentials like skincare, makeup products, perfumes, etc. The glass vanity tray with a beautiful brass rim is perfect for your dressing tables, bedside tables or bathroom. It will give a classy touch to your office for your business cards or for your best souvenirs like stamps, pictures, necklaces, laces etc.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

Milk Frother

If you are a coffee-lover, then this will be a dream come true for you! This handheld milk frother will help you create a smooth, velvety microfoam for a café quality latte, cappuccino, macchiato, frappe, matcha tea and more at home. Now you can enjoy a delicious cup of your favourite beverage every morning that will taste and look just like the one in your favourite café.

Price: Rs.170

Buy Now

Jade Massage Roller

Jade rollers have gained immense popularity in recent times. They are extremely easy to use and feature a jade roller each on both ends. One end has a slightly smaller stone as compared to the other, making it perfect to use on hard to reach areas such as around the eyes. Massaging your face with a jade roller will improve blood circulation, drain lymphatic fluid to reduce puffiness as well as sculpt your face for anti-aging benefits.

Price: Rs.118

Buy Now

Satin Pillow Covers

Upgrade your room and give it a luxurious feel with these super smooth and durable silk pillow cases. These satin silk pillow cases will feel extremely smooth against your skin and will prevent your hair from knotting and getting frizzy in the morning. Satin silk never absorbs facial moisture. Hence, you will wake up with healthy skin and shiny hair.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Butterfly Pea Tea

This tea will help relieve anxiety, stress and headache and will help calm the senses. They will absolutely love the bright blue color and the fact that it changes color to a nice purple color when some acid like lemon juice is added. It will add a dash of luxury to their lives and make them look forward to their early mornings.

Price: Rs.99

Buy Now

Pillow Spray

This therapeutic pillow spray will give you a sound, relaxing, natural and effortless sleep. It helps calm the mind, and keeps you active and stress-free. It helps to maintain a natural sleep and wake-up cycle which helps in leading a healthy lifestyle. You can spray it on your pillows, bedsheets, curtains or in the room as much needed. It is designed to calm nerves and balance the mind and for those people who want quality and comfortable sleep.

Price: Rs.175

Buy Now

Gemstone Bath Bar

After a long, tiring day, treat yourself to the finest form of relaxation. A bath paired with this gemstone bath bar will melt away your stress while nourishing your skin. You'll feel refreshed and ready to take on what comes next! It is handmade and contains organic based ingredients. It has the goodness of essential oil that serves as a detoxifying agent, controls acne and improves skin elasticity. Added rosewood essential oil helps prevent wrinkles and premature aging, reducing the onset of pimples, acne and blackheads while controlling the amount of sebum secreted by your oil glands.

Price: Rs.240

Buy Now