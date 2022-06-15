7 Father's Day gifts for single dads who do it all so effortlessly

Whether he's a new dad or he's been running after his mini-me's and spewing dad jokes for some time, single dads are the ultimate superheroes! Though they don’t ask for much and dedicate their lives to their little ones, it's time to surprise them on Father’s Day with amazing gifts. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of 7 fabulous products with the best reviews that he will definitely love and use all the time!

Here are the 7 best Father’s Day gifts:

Single parenting is a tough job and if your dad is nailing it, surprise him with these gifts on Father’s Day 2022.

1. Whiskey Decanter Globe Set

This patented set includes a whisky decanter with 2 matching globe design old-fashioned whiskey glasses fitted onto a mahogany stained tray. Featuring an etched globe design and antique ship in the bottle will undoubtedly enhance your dad’s drinking experience while making a bold impression and will be his best Father’s Day gift ever.

Price: $ 59.96

2. Rapid Egg Cooker

To make your dad’s everyday life easy and healthy, get him this egg cooker that will let him cook up to 6 eggs in soft, medium, or hard-boiled firmness while saving time and water. Eggs come out consistently perfect with shells easy to peel, and cleaning up is a snap.

Price: $ 20.26

3. Foot Massager

This foot massager uses a combination of kneading, rolling and arch scraping to help increase blood circulation and muscle relaxation. It has 3 custom modes to target the tip of your toes, arch of the foot, sole of the foot with adjustable kneading speed and a manual mode to target your areas such as calves with adjustable speed and two different massaging directions.

Price: $ 88.99

4. Beverage Cooler

He can take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an iced coffee on the go. It is perfect for chilling any beverage whether it’s a special blend of tea, juice, wine or other adult beverages without dilution, he can even chill a glass of wine or beer.

Price: $ 23.99

5. Father-Daughter Keychain

There isn’t enough love in this world for a dad to give to his baby girl. This charm bracelet is definitely something that he will cherish forever. The keychain comes with a specially designed free jewellery bag making it the perfect gift.

Price: $ 7.98

6. A Stylish Shirt

Built with button cuffs and quilted polyester padding for more durability and added warmth, this plaid shirt with a hooded design is a chic pick for dads who like to own up their swag. Lined with 100 percent cotton, this brushed flannel is made with style in mind. Wear it on the job or out to lunch, this essential closet staple can be worn for many occasions.

Price: $ 33.99

7. Wall Plaque for Father’s Day

This father's prayer plaque makes a great Father’s Day gift for dad. It’s a very special, unique gift for dad that he won’t expect and is especially perfect for a dad who has everything, or a dad who wants nothing. This prayer for dad's plaque is truly a gift he will never forget.

Price: $ 26.99

This Father’s day make sure your dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad is a cool guy, then the products mentioned above will bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to use them.

