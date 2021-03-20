7 Funny Movies on OTT platforms to watch THIS weekend and indulge in laughter

Another weekend is here to spend some quality time with your friends and family. So, here are 7 funny movies to binge-watch this weekend to enjoy together.

Finally, it is the weekend knocking on our door and telling us to have some quality time with our loved ones keeping behind all work or study stress. And the key factor for this is laughter. So, enjoy with your family this weekend with these funny movies on OTT platforms. Check the list below.

Just Friends

This is a romantic comedy movie which is about a fat guy who gets stuck in the friend zone with his best friend. The film shows us how finally he gets a chance to get out of the friend zone.

Pineapple Express

It is about a lazy stoner who runs with his dealer after witnessing the murder of a corrupt cop.

Get Him To The Greek

It show how a talent scout tries to get a musician to Los Angeles from London to his concert. This movie is about their journey which is hilarious.

Step Brothers

This movie shows the life of two 30-year old men who don’t have a purpose in their life. And suddenly, they have to share one room as their parents get married to each other.

Always Be My Maybe

Two teenaged best friends who once drifted apart but have managed to get back in each other’s life in their adulthood in a weird situation.

Wine Country

In this story, a group of girlfriends go to a wine country to celebrate one of the friend’s birthday. But the real fun in the movie begins when they start noticing that they all have a very weird way of dealing with things in life.

Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle

It is a series of movies and the first movie shows two guys who just want to grab burgers but end up getting into a lot of trouble.

