7 Gifting ideas to surprise your BFF this friendship day and tell them how much they mean to you

Friends make life better. Who else can we trust with our naughty little secrets and get our love letters approved from? The only people who know you better than your parents and yourself are your friends and a good friend will always stick by your side no matter what crazy idea you have in your mind. From fun trips to cola by the street shop, friends instil a part of themselves in you and also makes you a happy person. When you are feeling lonely and depressed, a fun talk with your close friend could instantly amp up your mood and make sure to cheer you up on days you can’t even pull a smile. So, to show them the gratitude and love you have, shower them with these 7 crazy gifts to make the best of this friendship day.

Headphones

The best thing about gifting your friend something as valuable as thins stunning earphones is that you can also use them later on. After all, what’s her’s is yours too right? This waterproof set can protect the headphones from heavy rains or sweat throughout exercises and aid you in listening to super bass quality music.

Price: 35.99 USD

Mixed tea box

Your tea lover friend is definitely going to love this gift. The box contains an exquisite assortment of expertly curated garden fresh black teas of three variants and green teas of three variants. You should probably hold a tea party this friendship day.

Price: 23.50 USD

Price: 23.90 USD

Plant pot

If your friend is a plant mom, he/she would keep this pretty white pot forever in his/her garden. It can also be used to decorate the interiors of their home and the minimalistic design gels well with everyone’s design aesthetics.

Price: 39.95 USD

Jewellery Storage Box

With friends, you share your wardrobe, jewellery and every other accessory. Basically, if you and your best friend are soul sisters then this jewellery box set will be a great gift to assort both of you in a more easily accessible manner.

Price: 12.99 USD

Scented candles

Friends are basically candles in our life. They are the light in the darkness! The floral fragrance induced in these candles creates a beautiful atmosphere and is a perfect gift to amp up their mood.

Price: 24.95 USD

Personalised water bottle

Ask your friend to drink water and keep themselves hydrated always by gifting them this insulated vacuum elemental water bottle with a personalized text or name by selecting from the variety of designs the brand provides.

Price: 24.99 USD

August 1, Sunday is not just any other day guys, be ready to surprise your friends better while they try to do the same for you.

