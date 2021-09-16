7 Handy gadgets that will save your money in the future

There are certain gadgets that may cost you a bit more when you purchase them but will end up saving you tons in the future. Such gadgets are super handy and will solve most of your daily issues. Here we have a list of the best gadgets that you must add to your shopping cart right away!

Veet Sensitive Touch Expert Trimmer

This trimmer will help in gentle hair removal and precise shaping for your delicate body parts, and is ideal for upper lip, sideburns and eyebrows. For perfect eyebrows use the small head and add the comb, place the device over your eyebrow and move it against the direction of hair growth. Easily remove any unwanted hair in one go. This gadget will save you a lot of visits to the parlour and also a lot of money.

Price: Rs.1399

InstaCuppa Milk Frother

If you are a coffee-lover, then this will be a dream come true for you! This handheld milk frother will help you create a smooth, velvety microfoam for a café quality latte, cappuccino, macchiato, frappe, matcha tea and more at home. Now you can enjoy a delicious cup of your favourite beverage every morning that will taste and look just like the one in your favourite café.

Price: Rs.999

Kindle (10th Gen)

If reading is your favourite pass time then getting this kindle for yourself is really going to brighten up your mood. You can store thousands of books, and get instant access to the latest releases. It has a high-resolution display and reads like real paper, it has no screen glare and is even visible in bright sunlight.

Price: Rs.7999

Vega 3 in 1 Hair Styler

This one gadget will give you the benefits of 3 - you can straighten your hair, curl them and also crimp them. It will take care of all your hair styling needs and you will not have to buy multiple tools, this is the whole package.

Price: Rs.1399

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen)

Now your movie buff self can enjoy all your favourite films and TV shows without any fuss with this fire TV stick. You can enjoy fast streaming of your favourite movies, web series, news, and sports in full HD. This fire stick also features Alexa which means you can enjoy the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player by simply saying "Alexa, open YouTube".

Price: Rs.3999

Boost + LED Projector

This compact and portable projector will allow you to enjoy the cinema hall experience and avoid splurging on tickets and popcorn! It supports 1080p and can be connected to your laptop, phone or hard drive.

Price: Rs.2999

Phillips Epilator

Epilator is one of the most preferred and cost-effective hair-removal methods. It quickly removes hair from the roots with minimal pain and keeps the skin smooth and supple for weeks. This epilator from Phillips is extremely long-lasting and super efficient. The 2 speed settings makes it apt for both, thick and thin hairs. It is a personalized hair removal treatment that you can give yourself within the comfort of your home.

Price: Rs.2401

