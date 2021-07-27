7 Life lessons to take away from the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood or King Khan is none other than Shah Rukh Khan who has earned his place in the entertainment film industry through hard work, gratitude and humility. He has maintained such grace and poise throughout his career and continues to do so. He is undoubtedly the single most cherished actor who has such an immense fan following not only in India but across the world.

Fans look up to him as their idol and role model. People have posters of Shah Rukh Khan hanging on their walls at their house and fans waiting outside their house to catch just a glimpse of him. He graced the silver screen with his appearance in the movie Deewana and since then he has given us so many memorable characters and learnings to live by with his on screen and off screen presence. Not only do his characters speak of such depth but also his real life experiences, his witty comments and words of wisdom shared in his interviews are something to take note of.

Here are 7 life lessons that you can learn from the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Hard work along with a stroke of luck is the road to success. Hard work, diligence, integrity and humility is what will take you places and give you success. Without hard work, you cannot take a good taste of success. By doing your work with diligence, you will put faith in what you do and do it with passion and vigour. One day, your hard work will pay off and you’ll look back only to be staring at a stunning view of success.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Having an optimistic attitude and a positive mindset even in the face of adversity is what bravery is all about. You need to have the courage to keep on moving even times are tough. Have the optimism to turn your difficulties or shortcomings into a milestone to reach success. Let these failures direct you and encourage you to do something positive and desirable that will give you happiness.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Problems are everywhere and they will be there until your last breath. Only the stronger ones survive and get through with shining colours. It is a simple fact that when life gets tough, you become stronger and more resilient in order to survive. Strong people work hard to solve problems quickly and get rid of conflicts.

Conquer your fears by taking risks. Life is about taking calculative risks that you think will result in a positive outcome. Don’t live by your fears as it will only lead you to wrong decisions. Decisions made out of fear are not validated and they could go completely wrong.

Learn to laugh at yourself. Indulge in some self humour from time to time and don’t take life too seriously. You will instantly detach yourself from the worldly pleasures and sorrows of life. By doing this, there will be no power or no person in this world who can bring you down but only yourself.

Failure is important. Failure is a good teacher to make you realise the importance of being human, after all. It teaches you a lot about humility, gratitude, patience, the importance of hard work and surrounding yourself with genuine people who mean no harm to you.

Let love find you and not the other way around. Love will find you at any time, anywhere is what SRK truly believes in. Love can happen to anyone at any given point of time in life. You cannot predict this, it can happen instantly and miraculously. The best advice is to stop chasing love and focus on yourself. It will find you when the time is right.

