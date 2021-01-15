7 Negative traits of the Capricorn zodiac sign

Capricorn people are hard-working, practical and grounded. But like every other person, they also have certain flaws in them. Here are some of the negative traits of this workaholic zodiac sign.

Capricorn season is from December 22 to January 19 and this sign belongs to the earth element. It is a feminine zodiac sign and the people of this sign are highly practical, analytical, grounded and hard-working. This sign is often considered to be the most practical and career-oriented. But as everyone has a bad side to them, same goes for Capricorns as well. So, here are some negative traits of Capricorn.

Negative traits of Capricorn:

They try to make everything perfect

Capris have a habit of making everything perfect and that’s why they always plan everything. But often, they fail to execute the plan and that’s why they end up making everything messed up. So, they should sometimes not think about making everything perfect and just go with the flow.

Stubborn

These people are quite stubborn which makes it hard for them to change their decision. They strongly believe their thinking and like to do what they decide.

Furious

Capricorns won’t easily get angry, but if they do, they get furious and it becomes tough to cool them down. So, think twice before saying anything during an argument to a Capricorn person.

Pessimistic

It would be tough for a Capricorn to see the positive side of anything. They will find a negative side to something. Sometimes, they should change their pessimistic mind.

Detached

These people can easily get detached from others without thinking and can easily walk out of their life.

Uneasy

They are the people who cannot gel easily with others and need a lot of time for that. But once they get friendly, it would be nice to get along with them. But the initial phase is tough for them.

Workaholic

Capricorns are considered to be the most workaholic zodiac sign. They will prioritise their work over anything. This is, of course, nice but their health and personal relationships might get hampered due to it.

