7 Parenting tips on how to be supportive after your child comes out as LGBT

Many parents struggle with the right response when their child speaks to them about their sexuality and comes out of the closet. While it is unfortunate that acceptance doesn’t come easily for all families, there’s way to strike a balance between what your kid seeks from you, and what you’re comfortable with. If you’d like to know about ways in which you can be more accepting of your child, then read on. We spell out several different things you can do to be more supportive of your young one’s LGBTQ identity.

Make it a point to sit down with your son or daughter and speak to them about their feelings and offer words of support and hugs if they’re feeling overwhelmed. Asking them what they need from you is also helpful as they might need your help to break the news to relatives and other loved ones. You must speak up against those who attempt to publicly shame your child’s LGBT identity. This could be your neighbors, relatives or even family friends who hesitate to accept your child. Stopping others from verbally abusing or mistreating your kid can do wonders to validate your child’s feelings and make them feel supported. It is critical that every member of your family treat your offspring with love and respect as they might be struggling with coming to terms with their identity. It would be wise to aid your youngster in finding the right LGBTQ personality to look up to. Learning of such a role model can help your child pave their way to a powerful career and secure future, as he or she may not see sufficient representation in cinema and media. It can help you to get in touch with other parents of LGBTQ youth. The connection can help you understand common problems faced by other children who struggled with the same journey. It shall also offer you a safe environment in which to air your feelings and receive support. Consider conversing with your elders and even your religious leaders in your temple or church so that they are more inclusive and supportive toward LGBTQ youth. This is because faith can be a strong anchor that gives people hope in times of need. Hence such progressive values embraced by your religious leaders shall make your child feel more at home as opposed to ostracised or displaced. Lastly, you must make an attempt to get introduced to their LGBTQ friends and even their boyfriend or girlfriend. This can come across as the ultimate symbol of acceptance that your offspring seeks from you as parents.

Coming out of the closet to their classmates or co-workers can be a major change in their life. Hence offering them a supportive atmosphere at home is imperative.

