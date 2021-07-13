7 Pet friendly plants that are completely safe for your cats and dogs

If there are pets in your house, then you need to place only pet friendly plants in your abode. So, here are 7 best plants that are completely safe for them.

If you have pets in your house, then you have to be very conscious while putting indoor plants in your abode. Because often pets chew the leaves of the plant and get adverse effects in their body. They might have allergies, digestion issues etc. So, you have to keep only certain plants that are completely safe for your furry friends and won’t give any harsh reactions. So, here are 5 pet friendly plants that are safe for your cats and dogs.

Rattlesnake plant

If you low light in your room, then it’s the best plant to opt for. It has distinct colour and shape of its leaves and it doesn’t require water frequently.

Spider plant

This plant makes a great air purifier and is easy to grow inside your house. Even veterinarians also recommend having this plant if you have pets in your abode.

Parlor Palm

This plant is easy to grow as it needs few hours of indirect sunlight. Most importantly, it’s highly safe for your furry friends.

Calathea Orbifolia

This plant has distinct leaves that have a unique shape. It requires partial shade, so, you can put it in the bedroom where there is not much sunlight.

Ponytail palm

Ponytail palm has several features that really attract your pets to play with it. But the plant is completely safe for them as well.

Succulents

Haworthia, Echeveria, air plants etc. are the pet friendly succulents that your furry friends would love to play with.

African Violet

This plant needs indirect sunlight and gives bright flowers. You can place them in your kitchen shelves to brighten up the space and let your cats or dogs play with them.

