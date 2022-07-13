7 Portable speakers from the best Prime Day Deals to add to cart right away

Looking for chic Bluetooth speakers at an affordable price range? You have reached the right place! The best Bluetooth speakers are not only incredibly convenient to use. They're also very versatile, and many are portable as well. With the ability to venture outside of your house and withstand rugged conditions like the sandy beach or the steamy Airbnb jacuzzi, here are 7 speakers from Amazon prime day deals that demand your attention.

Here are 7 best portable speakers from Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Scroll on to grab the best speakers at slashed prices from the ongoing Prime Day sale!

1. OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker

The OontZ Angle 3 is designed and engineered by Cambridge sound works in the USA, using the highest quality components. It is surprisingly loud with no distortion, even at maximum volume. It’s splashproof making it the ideal shower speaker or for trips to the beach or pool.

Price: $ 20.98

2. JBL FLIP 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our signature sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple speakers to create a bigger party.

Price: $ 99

3. JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass from Clip 4’s compact size. Its ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its colourful fabrics and expressive details make it look as great as it sounds.

Price: $ 49

4. TREBLAB HD77 Blue - Premium Bluetooth Portable Speaker

The Treblab HD77 Bluetooth Portable Speaker delights all the senses with its vibrant exterior design along with its high-quality, dual-bass stereo surround sound that does not diminish at high volumes. The Treblab HD77 Bluetooth Speaker Outdoor is meant to stand up to any environment and all weather conditions thanks to its IPX6-rated Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof design.

Price: $ 69.97

5. Bose Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Engineered to deliver true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage from a Bluetooth speaker. With up to 17 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play time than the original SoundLink Revolve speaker. Charging is easy via the Micro-B USB port.

Price: $ 229

6. Ultimate Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This is a wireless Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly bigger 360-degree sound and additional bass. Powering 13 whopping hours of killer sound, the long-lasting battery sees you through day trips, beach detours and biking adventures.

Price: $84

7. Hadisala H3 Portable Wireless Speaker

Hadisala H3 IPX7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker delivers immersive sound with rich bass, crystal clear mid and wonderful highs without distortion at any volume. If you pair 2 H3 Bluetooth speakers, you can get 360° stereo sound effects, it will bring you an unprecedented listening experience.

Price: $20.79

Finding the best Bluetooth speaker for your particular needs isn't the cakewalk it might seem at first glanceGrab these best portable speakers at deal-breaking prices from the Amazon Prime Day Sale right away. The mega sale event is valid only till tonight so grab them before it’s too late!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

