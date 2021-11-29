7 Products to help women deal with period cramps and mood swings

Every woman bleeds once a month and has to deal with ten other side effects that come along with it. What’s even worse than all the bleeding, is the mood swings and the unbearable cramps. Here are a few products that will make sure you can deal with your mood swings and cramps more efficiently and make your life a lot easier.

Period Pain Relief Patches

Officially say goodbye to cramps with these pain relief herbal patches. These are designed to provide relief from period cramps. The herbal formula provides pain relief in the lower abdomen, lower back, joints, muscles and legs. The patches contain menthol and eucalyptus oil which naturally ease pain, inflammation and gastrointestinal difficulties. Apply on effective areas to experience a calming effect.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

Hot Chocolate Mix

Hot chocolate is therapy for the soul and works best during your worst days. Hot chocolate majorly helps with cramps and also releases happy hormones. Make a hot mug of chocolate on your gloomy period days.

Price: Rs.245

Buy Now

Cuddle Pillow

Don’t we all want someone to cuddle with on our gloomy period days? Do not worry because we have got your back! This cuddle pillow will make for a most comfortable sleep companion. It is soft, fresh and breathable and makes a great support for side sleepers. It keeps dust and mites at bay and also provides an ideal support for to-be mothers.

Price: Rs.749

Buy Now

Coffee Bathing Bars

These refreshing coffee bathing bars will enhance your mood in no time and make your period a lot more fun. These bathing bars are laden with pure coffee which is a source of Caffeine that is rich in antioxidants and helps to tone the skin. Unlike soaps, the Bathing Bars are gentle and mild body cleansers that are free of harsh chemicals and contain a skin-friendly pH level of 5.5 that will not strip off the natural oils and moisture off your skin.

Price: Rs.675

Buy Now

Hair Scalp Massager

Give yourself stress relieving head massage that will release happy hormones and elevate your mood during that time of the month. This extravagant silicone comb will deep clean your hair and give a relaxing massage to your scalp that will release all your stress without causing any harm to the hair follicles. The bristles work the shampoo into your hair and removes dirt, dandruff and dead cells, making it easier and faster to wash your hair. It offers a perfect grip and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.

Price: Rs.269

Buy Now

Dark Chocolate

Now you no longer need an excuse to indulge. Not only does dark chocolate satisfy your sweet tooth during your period, but it's high in potassium which helps your muscles to function, ideal for when those cramps come!

Price: Rs.350

Buy Now

Soft Pillows

Spare yourself from the intensive back and neck pain with these soft pillows that will give your back just the support you need while sitting or working. These pillows are extremely soft and will also enhance your sleep quality, making sure you wake up in a better mood.

Price: Rs.678

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion