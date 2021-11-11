7 Quotes about the beauty of winters

A steaming cup of coffee, sweet sunlight, cold breeze, and the urge of having your partner by your side. This is winter for you unless you are living in Delhi and yearning to take a breath of fresh air. Winters is one beautiful season and maybe the most romantic, too, after the rains.

There may be some who don’t like the season, however, they, too, would agree, that there’s something about it that makes it different, positive and love seems to be in the air. More so, because of the festive time. Christmas and New Year never fail to add charm to the season.

So, here are a few quotes that celebrate the beauty of winters.

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” ― Edith Sitwell

“Winter is not a season, it's an occupation.” ― Sinclair Lewis

“You are my fantasy on a cold dark night, my muse during the light of day and the one wish my soul would make.” ― Grace Willows

“That’s what winter is: an exercise in remembering how to still yourself then how to come pliantly back to life again.” ― Ali Smith, Winter

“December is an old friend; it reminds you of the past, together you share some laughs and tears, you feel warm-hearted though it’s freezing outside. But, the goodbye is inevitable. May the memories we share with this friend next year be filled with comfort, peace and Love.” ― Mohamed Atef

“Every Autumn now my thoughts return to snow. Snow is something I identify myself with. Like my father, I am a snow person.” ― Charlie English

“Winter is nature's way of saying, "Up yours.” ― Robert Byrne

