7 Quotes to awaken the coffee lover in you

If you, too, wait the whole day just to get back home, grab your favourite spot in the house, pick your best mug, and get to drink coffee, you are a part of our coffee family. While tea lovers always wonder what it is about coffee, that it’s hard to let go of it, only coffee lovers will understand the magic behind this beverage.

Sleep and stress buster, mood uplifter, and a relaxing elixir, can all be synonyms of coffee. Be it Cappuccino, Latte, Americano or Espresso, each and every type has its own magic, and a unique taste that can’t be matched.

Here are a few quotes that will awaken the coffee lover in you.

“As long as there was coffee in the world, how bad could things be?” ― Cassandra Clare, City of Ashes

“It is inhumane, in my opinion, to force people who have a genuine medical need for coffee to wait in line behind people who apparently view it as some kind of recreational activity.” ― Dave Barry

“Even bad coffee is better than no coffee at all.” ― David Lynch

“It's just like when you've got some coffee that's too black, which means it's too strong. What do you do? You integrate it with cream, you make it weak. But if you pour too much cream in it, you won't even know you ever had coffee. It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.” ― Malcolm X

“Do you know how helpless you feel if you have a full cup of coffee in your hand and you start to sneeze?” ― Jean Kerr

“A morning coffee is my favorite way of starting the day, settling the nerves so that they don't later fray.” ― Marcia Carrington

“The powers of a man's mind are directly proportioned to the quantity of coffee he drinks.” ― Sir James Mackintosh

