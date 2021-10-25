7 Quotes that will help you beat the Monday blues

Waking up and getting yourself to work on Monday can be a tough deal. Numerous cups of coffee, several meetings lined up for the day, and not less than three presentations to be made, this is what the day looks like for many.

However, Monday doesn’t have to be that bad. There are several things that one can do to cheer up the mood and be motivated enough to sail through the day.

Here are a few quotes that will help you beat the Monday blues.

“Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life.” – Germany Kent

“Monday is a great for becoming too busy to die.” – Roy Station

“Monday is for people with a mission. Those who favor vacations, not weekends.” - Cristina Imre

“When you live for a strong purpose, then hard work isn’t an option. It’s a necessity.” – Steve Pavlina

“Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration; the rest of us just get up and go to work.” – Stephen King

“Whatever you do, do it with all your might. Work at it, early and late, in season and out of season, not leaving a stone unturned, and never deferring for a single hour that which can be done just as well as now.” – Margaret Fuller

“When you start to do the things that you truly love, it wouldn’t matter whether it is Monday or Friday; you would be so excited to wake up each morning to work on your passions.” - Edmond Mbiaka

Also Read: Movie dialogues that will take you back to the black and white era