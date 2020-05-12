7 Reasons why everyone needs a Sagittarius in their life
Friends are your chosen family. They are the ones you go to when you find the love of your life, they are also the ones you confide in when that someone breaks your heart. In our lives, we come across many people whom we address as friends, but only some stay forever by our side. That one friend who is loyal, fun and a little bit crazy. And Sagittarians fit the bill, according to astrology.
The fire sign, Sagittarius, is very friendly, fiery and super fun to be around. They are the type of person to make you feel that someone has your back even when you have known them only for a few days. They prefer to look at the bright side of things and share their euphoria with everyone they meet. They seek knowledge and adoration. Plus, they hate being bored so if you are friends with one, expect exciting times.
Here are some really good reasons why Sagittarians make the best friends ever!
1. There is never a dull moment with a Sagittarius
They are the happy-go-lucky type who won’t let you be upset for a second. They will do everything in their power to boost your mood and spread positivity. They infuse poistive energy wherever they go.
2. They are adventurers
Sagis don’t like to get bored, so they constantly seek some kind of endeavour to keep themselves busy and will make sure they take you along with you to enjoy the ride.
3. They have a great sense of humour
One of the reasons why people enjoy having a conversation with a Sagittarius is their sense of humour. They make people laugh without even trying but sometimes their humour can be a little too much for some people.
4. They speak their mind
Sagittarians don’t have a mute button when it comes to speaking out the truth. They are straight-shooters. They will say what you need to hear, and sometimes things you don’t want to hear (because that’s what friends are for)!
5. They avoid drama
Sagittarian individuals likes to have fun without any drama. They prefer talking it out rather than getting into a verbal fight with someone. So, expect no melodrama from a Sagittarrius.
6. They are relentlessly optimistic
Sagittarians tend to look at the bright side of things and make sure that they pass it on to the people around them. Their positive energy is contagious and will infect you with pure joy as soon as you come in contact with them.
7. They test your patience
Among all the positives, there are some negatives as well. They constantly think about the future and forget to live in the present. They are also very forgetful. But who said your friend has to be perfect? Plus, this will build your endurance (a tad bit).
ALSO READ: Virgo, Scorpio, Libra: THIS is what every zodiac sign lies about
ALSO READ: Top 5 zodiac signs who choose to sleep over everything in life and nap all day long
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Anonymous Dec 11 always happy
Anonymous 1 day ago
Any 25th nov
Anonymous 1 day ago
Born on my sister's birthday December 19th!! Brutally blunt with a wicked sense of humour.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I am a sagg. Born Dec 16. But the forgetfulness side, I don't forget things easily except the negatives ones.
Anonymous 1 day ago
This Is all me.... I'm a sagg❤️
Anonymous 1 day ago
Anyone born on cusp 21 Dec like me?????
Anonymous 1 day ago
My husband is a Sagittarius and I'm an aries, we are so good together. He has all of these traits, he's a true Sagittarius
Anonymous 1 day ago
We also unpredictable!! Stong character with a soft heart!! Adventurous too !! Open spaces 23 November
Anonymous 1 day ago
My birthday is on the 23 of November
Anonymous 2 days ago
Where are the one born on November 28 like me?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Was married to one. Unfortunately never around
Anonymous 2 days ago
4 of December I'm
Anonymous 2 days ago
2986-12-06
Anonymous 2 days ago
1986-12-06
Anonymous 2 days ago
The one I know creates the drama!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Nov 27 ice is my side name and yes I am a real Sagittarian don't take no sh*t and will give it to you straight like it or not the truth hurts so suck it up all you clowns out there. Coronavirus is real and those of you who got it and are still in disbelief get a life you need to suck it up and be greatful that people cares that's why they call or text to check on your material istic a** that's why I shut people out erase their numbers because they're ignorant life goes on I am a true believer thank God I am a Sagittarian. Besafe to all my Sagittarian brothers and sisters we are the best.lol
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hand's up it's like we are twins that's exactly how I am the problem is people don't understand us
Anonymous 2 days ago
Team Sag!!! November 30th
Anonymous 2 days ago
This suits me sooooooo much but I was born in the month of July Yes I constantly think about my future
Anonymous 2 days ago
Anonymous I'm also a sagittarius, I couldn't agree more
Anonymous 2 days ago
So my boyfriend ....December 5th...I am a Taurus and we never have a dull moment.
Anonymous 2 days ago
My bday is Nov 30th and my hubby is a Taurus May 3rd and it's always crazy fun in this house
Anonymous 2 days ago
November 27, l am a Sagittarius heart, mind, body and soul!
Anonymous 2 days ago
14th December
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes twin! ♥️
Anonymous 2 days ago
Dec 15th. Sagittariuses are the best creatures
Anonymous 2 days ago
I'm born on December 21st I really think I'm a, sagicorn as I don't crave travel and I never blurt thinks out like my sister does, who's December 18th and I'm a, total pessimist too
Anonymous 2 days ago
Dec 13th. Yep to the above.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Same here Dec.13
Anonymous 2 days ago
So Damn true I am also a saggitarius, My birthday I'd Dec 1
Anonymous 2 days ago
Iam a December baby, and it's my belief that there are more Sagittarius people on this creation than any other birth sign
Anonymous 2 days ago
19 dec ... ...
Anonymous 2 days ago
I think i have that qualities december 8
Anonymous 2 days ago
This is bang on, whoever wrote this, really know what they're talking about.
Anonymous 2 days ago
01 December I really like to be heard of what I'm telling, speak my mind
Anonymous 2 days ago
24th November. Yup, I am forgetful and it helps me forget the bad times and sadly sometimes the good times also.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ayeeee 24th lets gooo
Anonymous 2 days ago
29th Nov..
Anonymous 2 days ago
Even me 29th Nov lol almost everything is true especially the forgetfulness but the talking things out rather than fighting lol urrrrhhhh I don't think that's me haha
Anonymous 2 days ago
I hate lying sakes of shit.
Anonymous 2 days ago
My daughter Dec 19th ....very true about her and we make a strong bond Capricorn and Sagittarius
Anonymous 2 days ago
This discribe fact about me.... I ♥️ sagittarius
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love my Sagittarius
Anonymous 2 days ago
True , always I'm positive , but fight against nagetive thinking , nagetive atmosphere . Because I'm nature lover traveling, reading, trees,birds, flowers . one more thing work hard with strong determination
Anonymous 2 days ago
Well said Dec 19th
Anonymous 2 days ago
Fun loving positive optimistic.. Negative side too emotional at times... December 3..
Anonymous 2 days ago
I'm a true Sag.. I do have the wanderlust in me and I am always cheering my friends on..but then again. I have only a few . I extend myself to my few friends and they know they can count on me. I love to have fun with friends and although it's hard at times my one true love is a Pisces and he's not my spouse. How about that !
Anonymous 2 days ago
Fun loving. Truly looks at the bright side. Laughs. And laughs some more. Dec. 19th. Love being a sagie!
Anonymous 3 days ago
27th Nov Full if fun yes Very positive yes Blunt And yes popular among friends Fiercely loyal for my close friends. Sharp sighted Negatives- sometimes too optimistic Takes head on Very blunt could hurt ppl with words Get bored v easily need to keep it going Cant stay at home much Many more.. lol But overall i see the bright side of life
Anonymous 3 days ago
Me too... Nov 27.. Lol.. Hifi.. Twin
Anonymous 3 days ago
True Sag. Nov 22. Love life. Laugh a lot. Have your back, but will tell you straight up. Forgetful....no way!
Anonymous 3 days ago
Very True Dec 8
Anonymous 3 days ago
Love my peeps!
Anonymous 3 days ago
This is all me
Anonymous 3 days ago
I love being sagittarius, my sense of humor is the best thing about me. I love to make others laugh, and offer my advice. My moon is in the 7th house, and Venus in Sagittarius, i love to flirt. Lol
Anonymous 3 days ago
So true Dec 15
Anonymous 3 days ago
Always looking for the sunny side of everything..truly sagi dec 4th
Anonymous 3 days ago
My birthday is Dec 4th too
Anonymous 3 days ago
I'm 4th dec too!! I feel like dec 4 are so rare cuz no one else I know is~♡
Anonymous 3 days ago
So true.remembers everything but try to take the high road.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Dec 12th #TeamSag
Anonymous 3 days ago
Yup man here 12 Dec
Anonymous 3 days ago
TWINN!! @dec11
Anonymous 3 days ago
Mine is Dec11th
Anonymous 3 days ago
I live in the present. Live each day thankful no matter how bad I feel.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Forgetful.....no no no I remember everything; sometimes I wish I didn’t remember
Anonymous 3 days ago
9th December 1953 Albany, New York Angel Glad to see a true positive post on Sagittarius My forgetfulness is forgiveness in letting go the negatives, who has time to waste on unhappy in positive, hurtful things, unless at a very unique time, I am forced to bring up the past and then, that blunt tongue one like to classify as careless-which is really calculated, is so clearly defined people are embarrassed as the "real" truth is revealed. Have,Use & Keep positive affirmations for living the best you & Live, Laugh, Love & Pray...Now,Where is that notepad that I write things in to remember where I put stuff..66 is a mystery daily, LOL, Enjoy your day!
Anonymous 3 days ago
next level...a sag...comoletely agrees with you
Anonymous 3 days ago
I am a Sagittarius Dec15 the Right In the middle
Anonymous 3 days ago
Me too
Anonymous 3 days ago
Me too x
Anonymous 3 days ago
Dec. 13, we rarely forget stuff that had in impact on us
Anonymous 3 days ago
My date too. I love the figures
Anonymous 3 days ago
My date too. I love the figures
Anonymous 3 days ago
U r my birthday twin ❤️
Anonymous 3 days ago
I was born on Dec 15 too.
Anonymous 3 days ago
So am I , my birthday is december 17.
Anonymous 3 days ago
So am I buddy
Anonymous 3 days ago
So do I buddy
Anonymous 3 days ago
Forgetful big Nope I am always grateful
Anonymous 3 days ago
Forgetful means that you forget things. Nothing to do with being greatful. And we are forgetful lol.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Lol so true I test my spouse patient n omg so forgetful...I be like huh what are u talking about lol even hide stuff n forget where I put it..n when I find it I laugh so hard like duh..a fun loving spirit..I love tell my kids..also..enjoy life each day..I hate grumpy people around me a bad vibe..when I'm broke I feel like I'm rich lol..love happy music
Anonymous 3 days ago
Same with me dear.
Anonymous 3 days ago
Forgetful NOPE not me !
Anonymous 3 days ago
I'm happy to meet y'all men! , I was born December 3
Anonymous 3 days ago
Me either!! I remember EVERYTHING!! I am an elephant!
Anonymous 3 days ago
Lol