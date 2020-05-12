7 Reasons why everyone needs a Sagittarius in their life

Here are 7 reasons why everyone needs to have a Sagittarius friend in their lives.

Friends are your chosen family. They are the ones you go to when you find the love of your life, they are also the ones you confide in when that someone breaks your heart. In our lives, we come across many people whom we address as friends, but only some stay forever by our side. That one friend who is loyal, fun and a little bit crazy. And Sagittarians fit the bill, according to astrology.

The fire sign, Sagittarius, is very friendly, fiery and super fun to be around. They are the type of person to make you feel that someone has your back even when you have known them only for a few days. They prefer to look at the bright side of things and share their euphoria with everyone they meet. They seek knowledge and adoration. Plus, they hate being bored so if you are friends with one, expect exciting times.

Here are some really good reasons why Sagittarians make the best friends ever!

1. There is never a dull moment with a Sagittarius

They are the happy-go-lucky type who won’t let you be upset for a second. They will do everything in their power to boost your mood and spread positivity. They infuse poistive energy wherever they go.

2. They are adventurers

Sagis don’t like to get bored, so they constantly seek some kind of endeavour to keep themselves busy and will make sure they take you along with you to enjoy the ride.

3. They have a great sense of humour

One of the reasons why people enjoy having a conversation with a Sagittarius is their sense of humour. They make people laugh without even trying but sometimes their humour can be a little too much for some people.

4. They speak their mind

Sagittarians don’t have a mute button when it comes to speaking out the truth. They are straight-shooters. They will say what you need to hear, and sometimes things you don’t want to hear (because that’s what friends are for)!

5. They avoid drama

Sagittarian individuals likes to have fun without any drama. They prefer talking it out rather than getting into a verbal fight with someone. So, expect no melodrama from a Sagittarrius.

6. They are relentlessly optimistic

Sagittarians tend to look at the bright side of things and make sure that they pass it on to the people around them. Their positive energy is contagious and will infect you with pure joy as soon as you come in contact with them.

7. They test your patience

Among all the positives, there are some negatives as well. They constantly think about the future and forget to live in the present. They are also very forgetful. But who said your friend has to be perfect? Plus, this will build your endurance (a tad bit).

