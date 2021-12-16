7 Secret Santa gifts under Rs 1000 that you can never go wrong with

Secret Santa is a great idea but it can be a little underwhelming. You can end up with something you wanted or, you can end up with something that will definitely end up in your re-gift pile. Whether you're getting a gift for someone you know really well or someone you barely do, here are a few gifts that they won't relegate to the storage closet.

Throw Blanket

They can add this throw blanket to their living room chair or couch for all those movie nights with their family or their partner. If they are someone who needs to feel cuddly and cosy while watching a movie or simply when they are hanging out with their family, then you must get this throw blanket for them. This throw blanket is made from high quality soft microfiber polyester and features cut dotted pompoms.

Price: Rs.949

Vanilla Scented Candle

This sweet, mild scent doesn’t get enough credit for its calming properties. While many people dismiss vanilla as a pedestrian fragrance, it’s a fantastic base scent that will also help them relax—not to mention it makes the whole house smell like baked goods, minus the hassle and mess of getting in the kitchen. We call that a win-win.

Price: Rs.399

Spiderman Bobble Head/Phone Holder

If you constantly hear them talking about how excited they are for the new SpiderMan film, get them this Spiderman bobble head/Phone holder combo that will add a lot of joy to their desk.

Price: Rs.399

Smudge-Proof Mini Lipstick Combo

If they love wearing makeup and lipstick is their go-to makeup product, then they are really going to appreciate this mini lipstick combo that comes in a set of four mini lipsticks in bold shades. These long-lasting formula lip shades offer a luxurious matte finish and are enriched with vitamin E for extra nourishment.

Price: Rs.799

Soap & Shampoo Kit

Give them a nudge towards self care with this gift box that has all the essential and natural skincare and hair care products. It features a mild hair cleanser, a body wash, two nourishing soaps, a hair conditioner and a moisturiser.

Price: Rs.519

Tea Bags Gift Set

If they are tea-lovers then there is no better gift than this for them! Give a gift of wellness and good health to them with this delicious tea bags set. It has all the luxurious and soothing tea flavours that will destress them after a long day.

Price: Rs.999

Instant Coffee Set

If their day starts and ends with coffee, then this flavoured coffee set will further elevate their Christmas. They can get a Starbucks like experience at home with these instant coffee powders that come in the flavour of hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and cocoa mint. These coffee beans are carefully handpicked from the finest plantations and roasted to perfection. They can now upgrade their day with a hot latte, cold frappe or just simple black, a rich coffee tasting experience that is beyond comparison.

Price: Rs.899

