7 South Korean Dramas that NEED to have a second season

Most Korean dramas have a good ending, but some leave you hanging. Here are 7 K-dramas we think definitely deserve a second season.

While most K-dramas tell a complete story in a single season, there are some that keep us wanting more. From an edge-of-your-seat to a feel-good romantic drama, Korean shows keep you hooked and you can’t help but binge-watch the entire season in a few days. While most of these dramas are so nicely done that you feel a character is introduced, developed and gets a proper ending, some just leave you hanging.

You might come across certain dramas that make you think, “…that’s not how it should have ended!” Whether it’s an open ending, a tragedy, or the lovable couple who didn’t get to pop the question - its endings like these when we ask for a second season. A second season that would explain things that will fill the void we feel when the drama we love doesn’t get the ending it deserves.

Here are 7 K-dramas we think deserve a second season (spoiler alert).

1. Hotel Del Luna

One of the most loved dramas of 2019, Hotel Del Luna definitely deserves a second season. The ending was powerful but it was heartbreaking, making us wish the couple had a happy ending. It was also a treat to see Kim Soo Hyun’s make an iconic cameo in the show. It would be interesting to see how his story unfolds if they ever plan to come back with a second season. So far, there have been no reports of a 2nd season, but we hope we hear something soon.

2. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

When looking for K-dramas for a good cry or one that would make you laugh and break your heart at the same time, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a must-watch. But the ending broke almost everyone’s heart who loved this show. Maybe a second season can help us overcome the disappointment.

3. Vagabond

One of those dramas that leave you hanging at the end. One that leaves you frustrated and makes you want a second season. Though the conspiracy that the show starts with is uncovered by the final episode, there are few things that make the story seem unfinished. While the entertainment agency claimed that the drama was made with the second season in mind, there hasn’t been a confirmation of another season yet. But you never know!

4. Hwayugi/ A Korean Odyssey

The show gets you so invested in Sun Mi and Oh Gong’s relationship that the finale seems empty. A second season might give answers to so many questions that the ending of Hwayugi left us with. According to some reports, the series might not have a second season. We hope that they change the decision and revive the show.

5. Suits

Based on the U.S. show with the same name, Suits ends with Yeon Woo serving for the fraud he commits and Kang Seok greeting him as he exits prison. But it leaves you with some questions. Will Yeon Woo return to college? Will anyone or his old law firm hire him again? Or what about his love story with Ji Na?

6. Catch The Ghost

Though the ending is a good one with everything coming together by the end of the show but there is something about it that keeps the fans wanting more. Also, it would be interesting to see another season of the comedic chaos among the chilling themes of the show.

7. Cheese In The Trap

A good show that keeps you engaged through most of the episodes but in the end leaves you scratching the back of your head. This show leaves you with so many unresolved conflicts and several unanswered questions that only a second season can address.

Tell us which K-drama you think deserves a second season in the comments section below!

