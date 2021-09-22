7 Stationery products you need if journaling is your favourite hobby

To write down things on hard paper has become an old school thing. With the rise of digital media, a lot of us have forgotten the blissful feeling of writing with hands on paper and how it makes our hearts pour out things through the pen. Journaling is one of the best habits or hobbies one could have to understand herself better and also to refine life with past experiences. This self-introspection process is an interesting aspect of growing and is very much recommended for anyone who wants to be a better person than who you were yesterday. Here are 7 supplies that are a must-have if you are making journaling your habit

Paper Punch

Exciting and colourful paper punches that come in different designs are ideal to create lovely clear embossed patterns. You can use it to make your journal look more interesting and vibe with your persona.

Price: Rs 499

Buy Now

Marble Sticky Notes

To mark important dates and events of your life in a brief form and also to highlight your best moments, sticky notes can be a great help. It’ll add an aesthetic spin to your journal.

Price: Rs 199

Buy Now

Canvas Pencil Wrap

Instead of having a pouch or a sturdy box to carry your pencil, pen, sharpener and other stationery items, this beautiful tribal print wrap will accommodate all your essentials and is also easy to carry around.

Price: Rs 449

Buy Now

Spiral Notebooks

If you need pages you can tear out and use a regular and basic journal, then these spiral notebooks are what you were looking for.

Price: Rs 299

Buy Now

Self-Exploration Journal

With exercises, prompts and quotes, this journal by Meera Lee Patel will put your creative lobe to work and encourage you to write, draw and answer questions that’ll make you connect with your soul better.

Price: Rs 372

Buy Now

Vintage Masking Tape

These masking tapes featuring colourful sea elements like starfish, scallops, shells and whales will make your journal feel more lively and interactive.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

Planner

This planner is sure to help you take small steps each day to reach your goals and dreams and live a life filled with magic, creativity, and happiness.

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

