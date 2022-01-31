7 Types of teas that every woman must have in order to solve most of her problems

One of the most enduring beverages in the history of humanity is tea. It's been the drink of choice throughout history for emperors, queens, and the common people. Different types of teas have different benefits based on the ingredients. A cup of tea with warm water everyday can solve innumerable problems for you and here are a few teas that every woman must have.

For detox & glowing skin

Wholly Being Detox Kahwa Tea

This tea helps you to get rid of toxins from your system and cleanse your body and skin. Ingredients like nutmeg have anti-inflammatory properties and can help remove toxins from the body, particularly the liver. Sea-buckthorn improves blood circulation, facilitates oxygenation of the skin and removes excess toxins from the body. Black pepper helps to stimulate hydrochloric acid in your stomach so you can better digest and absorb the foods you eat. It helps to cleanse the gut and improves skin glow on regular consumption.

For healthy hair

Teacurry Healthy Hair Tea

Enjoy this delicious balance of taste, health and aroma, which helps nourish your hair and assists with hair growth, hair shine, hair repair and hair strength. This is a wellness tea with a soft sweet refreshing taste. Hair tea is delicate on your palate and also helps with DHT blocking, hair elasticity and reduces dandruff, dry scalp and hair thinning. It helps nourish the hair from age effects and environmental damages. Moreover it helps prevent signs of premature ageing and greying of hair.

For anxiety & stress relief

Wholly Being Anxiety Relief Tea

This caffeine-free tea is best for you to destress yourself after a hectic day. Made with potent ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha, Shankhpushpi, Brahmi, etc, it helps in reducing mental fatigue. Shankhpushpi helps in balancing neurotransmitters and ups secretion of dopamine, which in turn keeps the serotonin level under control. It also helps to reduce various symptoms of anxiety which includes restlessness, uneasiness, cold hands and feet and makes an individual mentally stronger. This tea promotes sound sleep and helps to make the brain stronger and also calms it.

For PCOS relief

Exotic Aromas PCOS Relief Tea

This tea improves insulin sensitivity, reduces testosterone levels, improves acne and promotes ovulation. Having a pleasant, smooth taste, PCOS herbal tea helps with reducing hirsutism, boosting metabolism and purifies the body of toxins and waste. This tea boosts immunity, helps regulate hormones in a woman’s body and is antioxidant-rich. It is a caffeine-free, organic tea for daily PCOS care and helps bring hormonal balance, regularise periods and lose excess weight.

For weight loss

Wholly Being Shape Up Tea

Made with choicest ayurvedic ingredients like Punarnava, Manjistha, Harad, Pipal etc. This tea helps you to manage your weight by improving your metabolism. Punarnava has potent bioactive constituents that prevents weight gain and reduces the bad cholesterol in the blood. Harad improves metabolism and relieves constipation. Senna leaves are proven laxative. The high Vitamin B content of Moringa helps with digestion. This tea improves digestion and promotes weight loss when consumed regularly. Also, you can add honey and lemon to make it tastier.

For enhanced immunity

TGL Immunity Booster Green Tea

This tea strengthens immunity, relieves stress and aids detoxification. It is infused with the goodness of ingredients like amla, tulsi, ginger, turmeric and cinnamon. It is rich in vitamin C, prevents common cold, eases digestion, aids weight loss, eases headaches, reduces bad cholesterol, increases metabolism and reduces blood pressure.

For better sleep

The Tea Heaven Stress Relief Lavender Tea

Chamomile is very effective for people having trouble with sleep, insomnia, depression and anxiety. Lavender keeps your system calm and soothes the nerves. This tea comes packed in a double lid tin container to serve the freshest tea. Double lid protects teas from moisture, heat and oxygen.

