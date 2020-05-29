7 Vampire novels all adults can sink their teeth into

Love vampire fiction? Here are 7 novels that are more than just your typical vampire romance.

Raise your hand if Twilight was the first book you read on Vampires. Most of us have read this book, not something we like to admit, but we have. It is something that became a hype when some of us were in their teenage years. I loved this book when I was in my first year of college, but now I can’t seem to read this book without cringing. Why? Because I didn’t know better books existed that don’t involve sparkly, vegetarian vampires. Nonetheless, this book still remains one of the bestselling books of all time. And perfectly fine to want to read a cheesy romance once in a while.

For those of you who loved Twilight, there is some good news. Author Stephenie Meyer recently announced a new book called Midnight Sun, which will tell the same story but from Edward Cullen’s perspective. For those of you who aren’t big fans of the Twilight series, here is a list of vampire novels you should read. I am not saying you shouldn’t read Twilight, but if you want to read vampire books that don’t involve a damsel-in-distress and a vampire who is too controlling, then this list for you.

Here is a list of 7 Vampire books you should read at least once.

"Salem’s Lot" by Stephen King

The story revolves around an author Ben Mears who returns to Jerusalem’s lot after 25 years to work on his latest novel. However, he soon finds that his hometown is infested with vampires. While vampires take over the town, Mears tries to convince a group of believers to fight back. Tip: read this before you read The Dark Tower series.

"The Historian" by Elizabeth Kostova

This is a story that tells the history of Vlad Tepes aka Dracula and the story of a professor and his daughter, on their quest to find Vlad’s tomb. It is a well-researched book that has almost everything in it – adventure, romance, libraries and whatnot.

"Interview with the Vampire" by Anne Riche

This book is considered one of the best vampire novels of all time. The story follows a two-hundred-year-old vampire and his blood lust for companionship. This novel appeals to readers to find empathy for the blood-sucking creatures, in away. It was adapted into a fil in 1994, starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

"Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" by Seth Grahame-Smith

As a young boy, Abraham Lincoln loses his mother to a vampire’s bite. He then pledges to pursue vengeance and this pursuit takes a toll on his life. The ending might be a little predictable and it is definitely worth a read.

"Let the Right One In" by John Ajvide Lindqvist

The book revolves around a 12-year-old Swedish boy named Oskar who has no friends. Eli, a new girl who has moved next door, become friends with Oskar. He feels that there is something strange about this girl but he can’t stay away. This is not just a vampire story, it touches on subjects like child abuse, prostitution, drug use and loneliness.

"A Discovery of Witches" by Deborah Harkness

Diana Bishop is a professor of alchemical history who also happens to be from a long line of powerful witches. One day, she goes to the library for her research and finds a manuscript. She unintentionally ends up summoning supernatural creatures who want to get their hands on that book.

"Carmilla" by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu

This 1870s classic is one of the earliest works of vampire fiction. It tells the story of a young woman who is the object of obsession of an ancient vampire named Carmilla. This book was published years before Dracula came out.

