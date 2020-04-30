7 Ways to keep your child safe online

Kids have access to the internet these days, which might increase their risk of online abuse. Here’s what you can do to keep your kid safe online.

The internet has become a global means of communication around the world. It is a great place to get all sorts of information and it keeps us connected with our family and friends. We have wide access to information some of which is not good for the children. Continued exposure to the internet is increasing children’s risk of online abuse and exploitation. Your kid might be at more danger then you might think.

A total of 70.6 percent of young people aged 15-24 are at a high risk of cyberbullying and digital harassment, according to UNICEF. Even children between the ages of 8 to 14 are at risk of online bullying, sexual harassment and many other threats. Of course, as parents, you must be doing what it takes to keep your children safe and sound. But it is always good to learn more about how you can keep your child safe online.

Here are some tips to keep your child safe from online predators.

1. Talk to your child for at least thrice a month or more about what is going on in their life and what they should be careful of.

2. Keep the screen or computer in a spot where you can see it. Also, keep monitoring your child’s time online and keep checking their browser history.

3. Learn how to use parental control if you don’t know already. They are easily accessible and offered by many internet service providers and web browsers.

4. Keep a tab on who your kid’s online friends are. You don’t have to torture them for information, just ask them in a friendly way – the one that doesn’t scare them to the core.

5. If your child is active on social media, help them to understand the consequences of revealing too much on the internet and encourage them to run the photos by you before they post them online.

6. Educate yourself about the internet and how to be safe on social networks so that you can advise your child what’s best for them.

7. Set an example by being cautious and respectable when using the internet. Also, limit their screen time. They might follow the example set by you.

