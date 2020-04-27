7 Zodiac Signs who won’t give up on their freedom for the sake of love

Read on to know if you are one of those zodiac signs that are unwilling to give up on their freedom for love.

One of the best things about being on your own is that you get to observe the world around you. It allows you to connect with the outer world and understand how grateful we should be for the life that has been granted to us. It holds the ability to give us a better sense of self-awareness. It boosts our confidence that helps us face the weirdest of situations in life. But when something gets in the way of that freedom, what do you do? Well, some just learn to live with it happily and some are never willing to make that sacrifice. This is most likely for certain zodiac signs – the ones that choose independence over other things in life.

Keep in mind that no matter what your zodiac sign is, it won’t completely define you as a person. You’re an individual with some unique personality traits. You make your own choices in life based on your individuality. But astrology does tell us where we are more inclined. Some signs are known to have strong personality traits like independence. For the following signs, their freedom is more important to them than a co-dependent relationship. These zodiac signs prefer being on their own than being with someone.

Here are the zodiac signs that are too independent to give up on their freedom for love, according to astrology.

Gemini

Geminis are free-spirited who love being on their own. You don’t like changing for someone to seek their approval. You love your freedom. If you’re a Gemini, then you know that you would choose what you need to do rather than being told what to do.

Capricorn

You’re a responsible lover and have a clear idea of what you need in life, which is why you don’t need anyone telling you what to do. Even though as a Capricorn, you love the feeling of love but you won’t give up your life for it. Capricorns don’t like to go with a decision that they might regret later and that is why they never give up their values to fall in love.

Leo

If you’re a Leo, you can’t stand anyone giving you orders or trying to control your life, especially when it's your significant other. If you notice somebody doing exactly that, you are not going to stay silent and let the other person steal your freedom. Plus, Leos are people who have enough confidence to stand for their independence.

Scorpio

Scorpios are very emotional and love the idea of love. But they also don’t trust easily and don’t open up with people at the drop of the hat. They take their time until they are completely ready, which is why they don’t compromise on their ideals or freedom.

Virgo

Just like Scorpios, Virgos also don’t trust that easy and are extremely self-sufficient. You love the attention you get from your partner and think love is an amazing feeling, however, you will never give up your independence for the sake of it. You are most likely to give up on love the moment you realize that your freedom is in danger.

Aquarius

The most independent sign that doesn’t pay attention to other people’s opinions. You also don’t mind taking risks as long as it will make you happy. However, when you fall in love you don’t mind giving up on certain things and make space to know the other person better. You won’t give up your freedom, but you might give up on other things.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians don’t mind being single as long as they have their freedom. You prefer being alone than being with someone who tries to control you. But like Aquarius, you might change your perception a little when you fall in love. You might even become a jealous person who just wants to protect their partner. But at the same time, sagittarians also give as much freedom to their partner as they wish to have.

ALSO READ: Aries, Virgo, Leo: Your most ATTRACTIVE feature based on your zodiac sign

ALSO READ: Leo, Taurus, Virgo: THESE zodiac signs are extremely good at business

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×