8 Best backpacks at slashed prices for outdoorsy activities from Amazon deals today

Whether you are a hiker, traveller or simply looking for a backpack for your weekend getaway, we have the best collection of it at discounted prices from Amazon. Your ideal backpack ought to be comfortable to wear, have plenty of storage space, and be well-made enough to last for several decades, if not a lifetime. In Amazon deals today, we have curated a list of best 8 backpacks that are worth every penny.

Here are 8 backpacks from Amazon deals today

Scroll on to grab the best deals on backpacks from Amazon deal of the day that’s live only till tonight. Hurry up!

1. Killer Mini Backpack 12L Daypack

In a pretty neon green colour, this combat and lightweight backpack is best for occasional hiking and also for everyday use. But let me warn you, it's not for carrying a laptop. Overall it's a bag not intended to be used heavily, but if it is used for lightweight purposes, for sure it is definitely durable.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 567

2. Polyester Travel Backpack

This designer backpack from Amazon deals today features 2 large compartments, 2 easy-access vertical front pockets with an organiser section and 2 mesh side pockets. This durable PU-coated polyester fabric has a well-cushioned Laptop compartment.

Price: Rs 2899

Deal: Rs 1729

3. Urban Tribe Battle Tank

Looking for something that’s edgier and luxe? Here’s your pick! This backpack with separate laptop compartments for better organisation and to pack your extra stuff in an orderly manner also helps hide your secret and precious stuff without anybody noticing it. Thoughtful reflective branding adds to your safety during evening and night times, by increasing the visibility of the bag.

Price: Rs 2599

Deal: Rs 1619

4. Large Laptop Backpack

This laptop backpack which fits upto 15.6" Laptop is a stylish backpack for your office, your commute, or travel. It features a unique bottle lock feature in the side mesh pocket for your water bottle so it won't fall out even in a crowded train or busy marketplace.

Price: Rs 2899

Deal: Rs 1729

5. Cosmus Agility Convertible Backpack

This black backpack comes with a comfortable back strap system that makes it easy and convenient to load on your back. It deeply looks into all your needs and features, including outer mesh pockets for water bottles, umbrella etc.

Price: Rs 4199

Deal: Rs 2141

6. Trendy Polyester Laptop Backpack

With PU-coated water-resistant durable fabric, this casual use college backpack provides a strong and comfortably padded shoulder strap that makes the bag feel lighter and more breathable. While giving comfortable support to your back and shoulder.

Price: Rs 1799

Deal: Rs 1133

7. Tuxer 38L Large Laptop Backpack

Here’s a stylish backpack for everyday use. It features 3 large well-padded zippered compartments and One large easy-access front pocket. Well, the padded laptop section fits up to 15.6-inch laptop. The middle compartment is big enough to hold your office or weekend trip clothes or daily use belongings.

Price: Rs 3199

Deal: Rs 1656

8. Travel Backpack

The hiking backpack is 60 litres, which means it is triple times the normal requirement of a backpack. This backpack bag comes with a convenient laptop sleeve inside the main compartment. It has got several straps, buckles, and pockets that make it suitable for adjusting a lot of travel stuff.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1795

These backpacks from Amazon deals today are available at discounted prices only for today. Amazon deal of the day is live only till tonight so if you fell in love with any of these above-mentioned bags, get your hands on them right away to grab them at slashed prices.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

