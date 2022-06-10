8 Best Father's Day gifts under $60 for single dads

Whether he's a new dad or he's been running after his mini-me's and spewing dad jokes for some time, single dads are the ultimate superheroes! Though they don’t ask for much and dedicate their lives to their little ones, it's time to surprise them on Father’s Day with amazing gifts. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of 7 fabulous products with the best reviews that he will definitely love and use all the time!

Here are the 8 best Father’s Day gifts:

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. So grab these products and get them gift-packed to celebrate the day with your dad.

1. Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring

If your single dad is struggling alone with the kitchen duties, gift him this sandwich maker to make his life easier. This sandwich maker cooks your breakfast, lunch, or dinner sandwich in just minutes. Perfect for brunch or a quick, healthy meal on the go.

2. Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with MagSlider Lid

For the dad who is juggling his work, home and life, advise him to take care of himself and keep him hydrated with this snazzy gift. These Ramblers come standard with our Yeti MagSlider Lid, the only drink lid that uses the power of magnets to keep your water, beer, or favourite drink on lock. It has a durable coat of colour that won't fade, peel or crack.

3. Baby Healthcare and Grooming Kit

Gift this baby gift set for single dads who care taking care of their little ones all by themselves. It's a great job they are doing and dads deserve all the happiness in the world. The set includes 25 pieces including a deluxe zippered adjustable case that will help him take care of the baby easily.

4. Dual Compartment Bag

This dual compartment insulated lunch bag is made of heavy-duty fabric with rain defender durable water repellent. It features a separate insulated top compartment for additional food storage and the main compartment that keeps food and drinks cool and is large enough for a 6-pack. This will help your single dad to organise things easily.

5. Whiskey Decanter Globe Set

This patented set includes a whisky decanter with 2 matching globe design old-fashioned whiskey glasses fitted onto a mahogany stained tray. Featuring an etched globe design and antique ship in the bottle will undoubtedly enhance your dad’s drinking experience while making a bold impression and will be his best Father’s Day gift ever.

6. Men Beanie Hat

This is a practical and unique gift for dads who are wide awake at night working or wake up early and go jogging in the fog. This beanie with light will not protect him from the weather but also adds to his style statement. The lighted beanie cap provides 3 modes: strong light, low light, red light and blue light flashing alternately, with visibility of up to 72 ft.

7. Rapid Egg Cooker

To make your dad’s everyday life easy and healthy, get him this egg cooker that will let him cook up to 6 eggs in soft, medium, or hard-boiled firmness while saving time and water. Eggs come out consistently perfect with shells easy to peel, and cleaning up is a snap.

8. Bourbon Whiskey Gifts

Make your dad the happiest man on earth this Father’s Day with this gorgeous gift set. Tongs and 2 slate table coasters perfectly complement this gorgeous bourbon gift set. Cool whiskey glass gift boxed sets will be a premium gift for whiskey drinkers.

Being a single dad is never easy. It can also be emotionally draining. Father’s Day is the best time of the year to shower your gratitude towards him and make him feel like the king that he is! Apart from spending fun time with him, gift him these cool products. The products mentioned above are not only super cool but also something that he can make great use of.

