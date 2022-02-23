8 Best gifts for coffee lovers who want to elevate their coffee experience

Is it difficult for you to get through your day without a cup of coffee? Is iced coffee your go-to beverage? If yes, then you are at the right place. As a fellow coffee lover, I can positively confirm that coffee is an absolute necessity for me. It helps me get through my work from home and the aroma itself is enough to refresh and energise me. Coffee is not just a drink but a way of living and once you get used to the coffee lifestyle, there is no going back. Hence, in order to make your lives a hundred times more joyful and refreshing, we have coffee-equipments and coffee appliances that will enhance your coffee experience.

Best gifts for coffee lovers

1. Nescafé Coffee Maker

This smart coffee maker is just the perfect gift for coffee lovers! They simply have to pair the coffee maker to the Nescafe app on their phone and enjoy a wide variety of indulgent hot and cold coffee recipes at the touch of a button. With its heating and frothing features, it prepares great tasting coffee quickly and silently.

Price: Rs.6499

Buy Now

2. Primula Burke Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

This cold brew coffee maker produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing. The fine mesh filter in this cold brew coffee maker keeps grounds out of your freshly brewed pot - differing from other coffee machines. The plastic withstands hot temperatures if you want a hot cup of coffee. Fits in most refrigerator doors.

Price: Rs.4194

Buy Now

3. Rage Coffee Combo Pack

This coffee combo is perfect to make a refreshing glass of iced coffee at home. It is deeply robust yet not overpowering, a complex special blend thanks to small batch crystallisation. It tastes like a freshly brewed cup of coffee you'd get in a high end specialty café at a fraction of the cost. It helps you with boosted energy levels and enhanced fitness. It comes in 4 refreshing flavours - Irish Hazelnut, Sparky Orange, Creme Caramel and Dark Chocolate.

Price: Rs.899

Buy Now

4. InstaCuppa French Press

Now they can easily make themselves a hot or cold brewing cup of coffee every morning at the ease of their own kitchen with this coffee maker. Fitted with a 4 part superior filtration system, it ensures little to no grinds in their brew. You can easily make a cup of cappuccino or an espresso in 4 minutes with the help of water level markings on our glass carafe. It also has an automatic milk frother whips any milk into a light, creamy froth.

Price: Rs.1599

Buy Now

5. InstaCuppa Travel French Press

Now they can enjoy their much-needed cup of coffee anywhere, anytime with this travel French press. It combines the benefits of a French press brewing system with an insulated travel flask in one handy gadget. This portable coffee maker with built-in silicone and mesh plunger lid takes the place of a traditional 3-cup French press. Its double wall construction will keep your coffee hotter for longer. They can brew coffee on the move, or fill up from a larger pot you have brewed at home.

Price: Rs.1499

Buy Now

6. Starbucks Caffé Mocha Premium Instant Coffee Mixes

This mocha premium instant coffee mixes are super rich with chocolatey notes. They are expertly blended together with dairy milk and delicious cocoa. The instant mixes are crafted with high quality 100 percent Arabica coffee.

Price: Rs.899

Buy Now

7. mCaffeine Mocha Body Wash

If they love the smell of coffee so much that they just want to bathe in it? Well, now they actually can with this body wash. Loaded with pure coffee, it de-stresses, mildly cleanses and improves skin texture. It also comes in a special coffee cup packaging infused with real coffee grounds. Its skin-friendly pH ensures that their skin doesn't dry out while they are enjoying your shower. It also exudes a delicious chocolatey aroma with luscious cocoa butter and hazelnut. The body wash is also available in 4 other flavours including coffee, cappuccino, latte and espresso.

Price: Rs.359

Buy Now

8. Ikea Milk Frother

For a coffee-lover, this will be a dream come true! This handheld milk frother will help them create a smooth, velvety microfoam for a café quality latte, cappuccino, macchiato, frappe, matcha tea and more at home. Now they can enjoy a delicious cup of your favourite beverage every morning that will taste and look just like the one in your favourite café.

Price: Rs.162

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Vegan & cruelty free skincare brands in India that have the best products