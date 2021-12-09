8 Christmas decor items that will add the biggest christmas cheer to your home

From scrumptious festive spreads that can make your mouth water from a mile away, to exchanging presents and watching your loved ones beam with child-like excitement, there are so many reasons to adore Christmas. Nearly every place turns into a winter wonderland as soon as Christmas comes knocking on the door.

Here are a few Christmas decorations that will light up your home and add some holiday cheer.

Kashmiri Paper Mache Ornaments

These hand painted Kashmiri paper mache ornaments work to increase beauty and grace of your home and office. These magical items have been crafted by experienced Kashmiri artisans of India by using age-old traditional techniques. They are a simple way to add the magic of Christmas to any space and make your holiday planning a breeze. This special club pack will let you achieve your decorating ideas easily.

Wooden Ornaments

These handcrafted Christmas tree decorations are made of wood and are super adorable. Coloured with natural dyes and finished with natural lac coating, these ornaments will last for years and will become a part of your tradition. They are honestly the kind of timeless decorations that get passed down through generations.

Blank Paintable Wooden Ornaments

If you want your Christmas decorations to be personalised, then you can get these blank wooden ornaments and paint them however you want. These ornaments are also a great Christmas activity that you can have with your family and kids. You can paint your own ornaments and place them on the tree.

Chair Covers

You can add some extra Christmas vibes to your house by covering your chairs with these Santa cap covers. If you're planning a Christmas dinner with family or friends, these chair covers (set of 6) will definitely bring in all the cheer.

Reindeer Candle Holders

Aren’t these reindeer candle holders just super adorable? The tealight is designed in a beautiful reindeer shape that will just look beautiful when you will light it with the candle. Create a beautiful ambience by placing this tealight holder during Christmas family gatherings. Add an extraordinary detail to any room or home with this beautiful decorative tealight holder.

Christmas Tree

Can one even have Christmas without a Christmas tree? Adding a Christmas tree to your living room will not only enlighten your home but it’s also super fun to decorate it with your family. Standing at 5 ft tall, this Christmas tree is an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas decoration. The blades of this Christmas tree are made from high quality PVC material, which not only makes the tree look more real and more full, but also adds the anti-crush capacity to the tree.

Cushion Covers

These super adorable Christmas-themed cushion covers will add an extra Christmas cheer to your living room and couch. They will bring the festivities straight to your couch or bed.

Wine Bottle Covers

Holidays are absolutely incomplete without a glass of wine with your family. These wine bottle covers will make even your wine bottles look aesthetic and Christmas-y. They will look super cute on the dinner table, and will also make for wonderful gifts. They will not only protect them from dust, but also make the bottle look great.

