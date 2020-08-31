8 Harry Potter characters who represent the Gemini personality traits

Gemini people are intelligent, adaptable, witty, etc. Some of their personality traits can even be found amongst us and many movie characters as well. Read below to know Harry Potter characters who represent many Gemini traits.

There are many common personality traits of Gemini that we can find people. And not only in real life, but many popular movie characters also represent the same, for example, Harry Potter film series. The characters represent many traits of Gemini zodiac sign.

Some of the most common Gemini traits are adaptable, outgoing, intelligent, impulsive, knowledgeable, being nosy and a bit unreliable. These people love to have deep conversations and gather knowledge about different aspects. So, let’s find out which characters from Harry Potter film series represent these traits.

Harry Potter characters and Gemini personality traits:

Adaptable- Harry Potter

Gemini people are highly adaptable and this trait has been well portrayed by the lead character Harry Potter played by Daniel Radcliffe. He is easy going and adjustable. His style of tackling his cousin brother Dudley Dursley or schoolmate Draco Malfoy portrays these qualities perfectly.

Intelligent- Hermione Granger

These people are the most intelligent ones of all zodiac signs. They are highly knowledgeable like Hermione, played by Emma Watson. They can remember each and every random small fact and detail.

Impulsive- Ronald Weasley

Indecisive and impulsive are two other personality traits that Gemini people have in them and Ronald Weasley played by Rupert Grint has shown them meticulously. He has often been seen to be making impulsive decisions at any moment. For example, he was the one who decided to reach school by the flying car after having missed Hogwarts Express without thinking about its consequences.

Loves deep conversations- Luna Lovegood

We have always seen the mystical side of Luna Lovegood played by Evanna Lynch who is highly interested in having deep conversations with friends. This is what Gemini people love to do.

Willing to try new things- Neville Longbottom

Gemini people always want to make the most out of their life and hence they are always ready to learn or try new things. Neville Longbottom played by Matthew Lewis portrays this Gemini trait and he is the kind of person whom we need while exploring new things.

Hates to get bored- Fred Weasley and George Weasley

This is one of the prime personality traits of Gemini people that they easily get bored with anything. They need to get stimulated mentally every time and that’s how Fred and George played by Oliver Phelps and Games Phelps are.

Nosy- Draco Malfoy

Every zodiac sign has certain negative qualities in them. Draco Malfoy shows the negative traits of Gemini. He has often been shown to be quite nosy about other’s personal things.

Also Read: Find out which of the 12 Harry Potter characters you are according to your zodiac sign

Share your comment ×