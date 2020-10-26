8 Items you must add to your festive cart this Diwali
It is the festive season and also the annual shopping season, the most favourite time of the year for many Indians. All of us are excited to shop our favourite products that we have been saving money for. It is time to go on a shopping spree and start adding items to your cart that won’t stay there forever but eventually land up on your doorstep.
1. Air purifying indoor plants
There is no such thing as too many plants. Indoor plants are the best picks for your home decor and keeping your house fresh and healthy.
During this time of the year, there is a lot of pollution in the air that adds up to the atmosphere because of cracker burning. Hence, an air purifier is the essential item that must be added to your cart and bought instantly.
Let go of the plastic bottles and purchase these glass water bottles that keep water fresh and they are eco-friendly to help save the environment.
It is mandatory to light up your house during Diwali and a floor lamp will add to the lighting of the house. This lamp will illuminate your house and make it look aesthetically appealing to the eyes.
These jute placemats for the dining table are a necessity for many Indian households. The jute material makes you feel grounded and calm while you’re eating.
These top-notch Marshall speakers are an accessory to be added to your house. On several occasions and for a social gathering at your house like Diwali parties, it can be used as a necessity.
One of the most purchased items, it is an essential buy during this time of the year as everyone is going to be home and spending quality time with friends and family whilst watching movies on Netflix is mandatory.
During Diwali, power cuts are common and to avoid running out of battery during the festive season, power banks are a lifesaver.
