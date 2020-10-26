8 Items you must add to your festive cart this Diwali

Diwali is just around the corner and it is also the time to do all the shopping and splurge your money on all the festive items. People love to save money and spend it on items they have been wanting to purchase for the longest. While you’re figuring out a shopping list for yourself, here are 8 essential items you can add to your shopping cart.

1. Air purifying indoor plants

There is no such thing as too many plants. Indoor plants are the best picks for your home decor and keeping your house fresh and healthy.

2. Air purifier

During this time of the year, there is a lot of pollution in the air that adds up to the atmosphere because of cracker burning. Hence, an air purifier is the essential item that must be added to your cart and bought instantly.

3. Glass Water bottles

Let go of the plastic bottles and purchase these glass water bottles that keep water fresh and they are eco-friendly to help save the environment.

4. Floor Lamp

It is mandatory to light up your house during Diwali and a floor lamp will add to the lighting of the house. This lamp will illuminate your house and make it look aesthetically appealing to the eyes.

5. Placemats for dining table

These jute placemats for the dining table are a necessity for many Indian households. The jute material makes you feel grounded and calm while you’re eating.

6. Marshall speakers

These top-notch Marshall speakers are an accessory to be added to your house. On several occasions and for a social gathering at your house like Diwali parties, it can be used as a necessity.

7. Fire Stick

One of the most purchased items, it is an essential buy during this time of the year as everyone is going to be home and spending quality time with friends and family whilst watching movies on Netflix is mandatory.

8. Power Bank

During Diwali, power cuts are common and to avoid running out of battery during the festive season, power banks are a lifesaver.

